Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 11:02 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 61 42 .592
Down East (Texas) 60 43 .583 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 47 56 .456 14
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 31 72 .301 30
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 60 42 .588
Delmarva (Baltimore) 58 45 .563
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 50 53 .485 10½
Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 65 .363 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 72 31 .699
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 52 51 .505 20
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 56 .456 25
Augusta (Atlanta) 42 61 .408 30

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg 15, Kannapolis 0

Fayetteville 9, Down East 1

Salem 10, Delmarva 1, 7 innings

Charleston 8, Augusta 5

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Augusta 4

Kannapolis 5, Down East 1

Delmarva 18, Carolina 9

Myrtle Beach 5, Lynchburg 3

Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.

Charleston 8, Columbia 1

Wednesday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

