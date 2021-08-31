Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|61
|42
|.592
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|60
|43
|.583
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|47
|56
|.456
|14
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|31
|72
|.301
|30
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|58
|45
|.563
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|50
|53
|.485
|10½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|37
|65
|.363
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|72
|31
|.699
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|52
|51
|.505
|20
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|56
|.456
|25
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|42
|61
|.408
|30
___
|Sunday’s Games
Lynchburg 15, Kannapolis 0
Fayetteville 9, Down East 1
Salem 10, Delmarva 1, 7 innings
Charleston 8, Augusta 5
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Fayetteville 6, Augusta 4
Kannapolis 5, Down East 1
Delmarva 18, Carolina 9
Myrtle Beach 5, Lynchburg 3
Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.
Charleston 8, Columbia 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
