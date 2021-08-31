Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 61 42 .592 — Down East (Texas) 60 43…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 61 42 .592 — Down East (Texas) 60 43 .583 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 47 56 .456 14 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 31 72 .301 30 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 60 42 .588 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 58 45 .563 2½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 50 53 .485 10½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 65 .363 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 72 31 .699 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 52 51 .505 20 Columbia (Kansas City) 47 56 .456 25 Augusta (Atlanta) 42 61 .408 30

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg 15, Kannapolis 0

Fayetteville 9, Down East 1

Salem 10, Delmarva 1, 7 innings

Charleston 8, Augusta 5

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Augusta 4

Kannapolis 5, Down East 1

Delmarva 18, Carolina 9

Myrtle Beach 5, Lynchburg 3

Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.

Charleston 8, Columbia 1

Wednesday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

