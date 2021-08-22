CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 12:14 AM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 58 37 .611
Down East (Texas) 55 39 .585
Fayetteville (Houston) 42 52 .447 15½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 27 68 .284 31
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 56 39 .589
Delmarva (Baltimore) 53 42 .558 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 47 48 .495 9
Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 62 .347 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 67 28 .705
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 47 48 .495 20
Columbia (Kansas City) 44 51 .463 23
Augusta (Atlanta) 40 55 .421 27

___

Friday’s Games

Salem 6, Lynchburg 4, 10 innings

Myrtle Beach 5, Fayetteville 3, 1st game

Fayetteville 3, Myrtle Beach 1, 2nd game

Down East 3, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 6, Augusta 5

Delmarva 17, Fredericksburg 1

Columbia 8, Charleston 4

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Myrtle Beach 4

Carolina 15, Augusta 6

Charleston 7, Columbia 0

Salem 11, Lynchburg 10, 10 innings

Kannapolis 5, Down East 2

Delmarva 5, Fredericksburg 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 2, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

