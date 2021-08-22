Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 58 37 .611 — Down East (Texas) 55 39…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 58 37 .611 — Down East (Texas) 55 39 .585 2½ Fayetteville (Houston) 42 52 .447 15½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 27 68 .284 31 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 56 39 .589 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 53 42 .558 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 47 48 .495 9 Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 62 .347 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 67 28 .705 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 47 48 .495 20 Columbia (Kansas City) 44 51 .463 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 40 55 .421 27

Friday’s Games

Salem 6, Lynchburg 4, 10 innings

Myrtle Beach 5, Fayetteville 3, 1st game

Fayetteville 3, Myrtle Beach 1, 2nd game

Down East 3, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 6, Augusta 5

Delmarva 17, Fredericksburg 1

Columbia 8, Charleston 4

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Myrtle Beach 4

Carolina 15, Augusta 6

Charleston 7, Columbia 0

Salem 11, Lynchburg 10, 10 innings

Kannapolis 5, Down East 2

Delmarva 5, Fredericksburg 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 2, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

