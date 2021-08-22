Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|58
|37
|.611
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|55
|39
|.585
|2½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|42
|52
|.447
|15½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|27
|68
|.284
|31
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|56
|39
|.589
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|53
|42
|.558
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|47
|48
|.495
|9
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|33
|62
|.347
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|67
|28
|.705
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|47
|48
|.495
|20
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|44
|51
|.463
|23
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|40
|55
|.421
|27
___
|Friday’s Games
Salem 6, Lynchburg 4, 10 innings
Myrtle Beach 5, Fayetteville 3, 1st game
Fayetteville 3, Myrtle Beach 1, 2nd game
Down East 3, Kannapolis 2
Carolina 6, Augusta 5
Delmarva 17, Fredericksburg 1
Columbia 8, Charleston 4
|Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Myrtle Beach 4
Carolina 15, Augusta 6
Charleston 7, Columbia 0
Salem 11, Lynchburg 10, 10 innings
Kannapolis 5, Down East 2
Delmarva 5, Fredericksburg 4, 10 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Down East at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 2, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
