Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 57 37 .606 — Down East (Texas) 55 38 .591 1½ Fayetteville (Houston) 41 52 .441 15½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 68 .277 31 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 55 39 .585 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 52 42 .553 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 47 47 .500 8 Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 61 .351 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 66 28 .702 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 47 47 .500 19 Columbia (Kansas City) 44 50 .468 22 Augusta (Atlanta) 40 54 .426 26

Thursday’s Games

Salem 7, Lynchburg 2

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, susp.

Down East 14, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 6, Augusta 5, 7 innings

Delmarva 11, Fredericksburg 9

Charleston 5, Columbia 4

Friday’s Games

Salem 6, Lynchburg 4, 10 innings

Myrtle Beach 5, Fayetteville 3, 1st game

Fayetteville 3, Myrtle Beach 1, 2nd game

Down East 3, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 6, Augusta 5

Delmarva 17, Fredericksburg 1

Columbia 8, Charleston 4

Saturday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

