Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|57
|37
|.606
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|55
|38
|.591
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|41
|52
|.441
|15½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|68
|.277
|31
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|55
|39
|.585
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|52
|42
|.553
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|47
|47
|.500
|8
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|33
|61
|.351
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|66
|28
|.702
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|47
|47
|.500
|19
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|44
|50
|.468
|22
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|40
|54
|.426
|26
|Thursday’s Games
Salem 7, Lynchburg 2
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, susp.
Down East 14, Kannapolis 3
Carolina 6, Augusta 5, 7 innings
Delmarva 11, Fredericksburg 9
Charleston 5, Columbia 4
|Friday’s Games
Salem 6, Lynchburg 4, 10 innings
Myrtle Beach 5, Fayetteville 3, 1st game
Fayetteville 3, Myrtle Beach 1, 2nd game
Down East 3, Kannapolis 2
Carolina 6, Augusta 5
Delmarva 17, Fredericksburg 1
Columbia 8, Charleston 4
|Saturday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Down East at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
