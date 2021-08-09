CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Sports » Longtime Blackhawks analyst Murray…

Longtime Blackhawks analyst Murray says he has cancer

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Longtime Chicago Blackhawks radio analyst Troy Murray says he has cancer.

Murray said Monday he wanted “to let everyone know of the challenge that I’m currently facing.” He said he is confident he will beat the disease and looks forward “to being in the booth calling Blackhawk games in front of the most passionate and energetic fans in all of hockey.”

The 59-year-old Murray did not specify the type of cancer he has or provide any other details about his condition, nor did the team.

Murray has spent more than two decades as a member of the Blackhawks’ broadcast team, starting as a studio analyst before moving into a TV and then radio color commentary role. He was drafted by Chicago in the third round in 1980 and played 12 seasons with the Blackhawks over two stints.

Murray became their first player to win the Frank J. Selke Award as the NHL’s top defensive forward following the 1985-86 season, when he scored a career-high 45 goals and finished with 99 points. He also won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Straight talk from the Marine Corps

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up