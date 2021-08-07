2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Lod scores, Minnesota United secures 2-0 victory over Dynamo

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 10:41 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brent Kallman scored to help Minnesota United shut out the Houston Dynamo 2-0 Saturday.

Robin Lod gave United (7-5-5) a 1-0 advantage in the 14th minute. Kallman put United ahead 2-0 in the 71st minute, assisted by Emanuel Reynoso.

United outshot the Dynamo (3-6-9) 8-3, with five shots on goal to two for the Dynamo.

Tyler Miller saved both of the shots he faced for United. Marko Maric saved three of the five shots he faced for the Dynamo.

Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts the LA Galaxy and the Dynamo host the Colorado Rapids.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

