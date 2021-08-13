CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
JR Todd leads NHRA Funny Car qualifying in Topeka

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 10:46 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — J.R. Todd led Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Coming off a runner-up finish two weeks ago in Pomona, Todd had a 3.884-second pass at 332.67 mph in a Toyota Camry.

“I want to get going. After Pomona, I got pumped up,” Todd said. “Seeing the points gap we closed, we know we’re in the hunt and in the fight. Now it’s time to get after it. That’s a big run. We haven’t had a 3-second run in a long time, let alone a 3.80-something.”

Billy Torrence was the fastest in Top Fuel, running a 3.717 at 322.27. Kyle Koretsky topped the Pro Stock field with a 6.634 at 205.51 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

