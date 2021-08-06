2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Islanders, defenseman Adam Pelech…

Islanders, defenseman Adam Pelech agree on 8-year contract

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 10:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders and defenseman Adam Pelech agreed Friday on an eight-year contract.

The team did not disclose financial terms.

Pelech, who turns 27 this month, had four goals and 10 assists in 56 games last season. He added a goal and four assists in 19 Stanley Cup playoff games in helping New York advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive year.

He finished second on the Islanders in total ice time during the 2021 playoffs. He also ranks second on the team in that category during the Islanders’ last three consecutive playoff years, encompassing nine rounds and 49 games.

The Islanders selected Pelech in the third round of the 2012 NHL draft. He has 16 goals and 59 assists in 303 career NHL games along with two goals and 10 assists in 48 career playoff games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up