IndyCar Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Results The Associated Press

Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Indianapolis. Lap length: 2.439 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running. 2. (3) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 3. (5) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 4. (10) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 5. (1) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running. 6. (7) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 7. (16) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 8. (20) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running. 9. (11) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 10. (15) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 11. (8) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running. 12. (4) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 13. (19) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running. 14. (17) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 15. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running. 16. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running. 17. (26) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 18. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 19. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 20. (18) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running. 21. (23) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 22. (24) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running. 23. (21) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running. 24. (9) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running. 25. (27) Cody Ware, Dallara-Honda, 83, Running. 26. (28) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 81, Running. 27. (6) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 67, Did not finish. 28. (25) RC Enerson, Dallara-Chevrolet, 12, Did not finish. ___ Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 113.458 mph. Time of Race: 01:49:38.0811. Margin of Victory: 1.1142 seconds. Cautions: 2 for 5 laps. Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers. Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-15, Lundgaard 16-17, Pagenaud 18-20, Power 21-36, Herta 37, O’Ward 38, Pagenaud 39-41, Power 42-60, Herta 61, Pagenaud 62, Newgarden 63-64, Power 65. Points: Palou 415, O’Ward 394, Dixon 381, Newgarden 360, Ericsson 353, Rahal 312, Herta 311, Pagenaud 295, Power 278, Veekay 269. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.