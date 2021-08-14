CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
IndyCar Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Results

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 7:26 PM

Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Indianapolis.

Lap length: 2.439 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running.

2. (3) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

3. (5) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

4. (10) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

5. (1) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

6. (7) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

7. (16) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (20) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

9. (11) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

10. (15) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

11. (8) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

12. (4) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

13. (19) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

14. (17) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

15. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

16. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

17. (26) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

18. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

19. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

20. (18) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

21. (23) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

22. (24) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

23. (21) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

24. (9) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

25. (27) Cody Ware, Dallara-Honda, 83, Running.

26. (28) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 81, Running.

27. (6) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 67, Did not finish.

28. (25) RC Enerson, Dallara-Chevrolet, 12, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 113.458 mph.

Time of Race: 01:49:38.0811.

Margin of Victory: 1.1142 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 5 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-15, Lundgaard 16-17, Pagenaud 18-20, Power 21-36, Herta 37, O’Ward 38, Pagenaud 39-41, Power 42-60, Herta 61, Pagenaud 62, Newgarden 63-64, Power 65.

Points: Palou 415, O’Ward 394, Dixon 381, Newgarden 360, Ericsson 353, Rahal 312, Herta 311, Pagenaud 295, Power 278, Veekay 269.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

