IndyCar Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Results

Saturday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Indianapolis.
Lap length: 2.439 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running.
2. (3) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
3. (5) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
4. (10) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
5. (1) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
6. (7) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
7. (16) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
8. (20) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
9. (11) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
10. (15) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
11. (8) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
12. (4) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
13. (19) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
14. (17) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
15. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
16. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
17. (26) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
18. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
19. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
20. (18) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
21. (23) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
22. (24) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
23. (21) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
24. (9) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
25. (27) Cody Ware, Dallara-Honda, 83, Running.
26. (28) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 81, Running.
27. (6) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 67, Did not finish.
28. (25) RC Enerson, Dallara-Chevrolet, 12, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 113.458 mph.
Time of Race: 01:49:38.0811.
Margin of Victory: 1.1142 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 5 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-15, Lundgaard 16-17, Pagenaud 18-20, Power 21-36, Herta 37, O’Ward 38, Pagenaud 39-41, Power 42-60, Herta 61, Pagenaud 62, Newgarden 63-64, Power 65.
Points: Palou 415, O’Ward 394, Dixon 381, Newgarden 360, Ericsson 353, Rahal 312, Herta 311, Pagenaud 295, Power 278, Veekay 269.
