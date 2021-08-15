High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 56 34 .622 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 56 34 .622 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 41 .534 8 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 40 49 .449 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 39 51 .433 17 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 63 27 .700 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 58 32 .644 5 Greenville (Boston) 47 42 .528 15½ Hickory (Texas) 40 48 .455 22 Rome (Atlanta) 40 49 .449 22½ Asheville (Houston) 37 50 .425 24½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 57 .367 30

Saturday Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Wilmington 1, Brooklyn 0

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 0, 12 innings

Asheville 9, Aberdeen 1

Rome at Hickory, susp.

Bowling Green 4, Greenville 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 12, Brooklyn 5

Greensboro 14, Winston-Salem 3, 1st game

Greensboro 4, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game

Asheville 13, Aberdeen 5

Rome 11, Hickory 9, 7 innings

Greenville 7, Bowling Green 3

Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

