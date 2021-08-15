CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 8:47 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 56 34 .622
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 41 .534 8
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 40 49 .449 15½
Wilmington (Washington) 39 51 .433 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 63 27 .700
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 58 32 .644 5
Greenville (Boston) 47 42 .528 15½
Hickory (Texas) 40 48 .455 22
Rome (Atlanta) 40 49 .449 22½
Asheville (Houston) 37 50 .425 24½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 57 .367 30

___

Saturday Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Wilmington 1, Brooklyn 0

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 0, 12 innings

Asheville 9, Aberdeen 1

Rome at Hickory, susp.

Bowling Green 4, Greenville 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 12, Brooklyn 5

Greensboro 14, Winston-Salem 3, 1st game

Greensboro 4, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game

Asheville 13, Aberdeen 5

Rome 11, Hickory 9, 7 innings

Greenville 7, Bowling Green 3

Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

