High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 11:42 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 55 32 .632
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 46 39 .541 8
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 38 48 .442 16½
Wilmington (Washington) 36 51 .414 19
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 51 .400 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 62 25 .713
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 55 32 .632 7
Greenville (Boston) 45 41 .523 16½
Hickory (Texas) 39 46 .459 22
Rome (Atlanta) 38 48 .442 23½
Asheville (Houston) 35 49 .417 25½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 54 .379 29

___

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 5

Rome 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings

Brooklyn 16, Wilmington 5

Jersey Shore 7, Hudson Valley 6

Aberdeen 4, Asheville 3, 1st game

Asheville at Aberdeen, 2nd game, ppd.

Bowling Green 6, Greenville 4

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Winston-Salem 4

Rome at Hickory, ppd.

Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 4

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 4

Aberdeen 3, Asheville 2, 1st game

Aberdeen 4, Asheville 3, 2nd game

Bowling Green 10, Greenville 7

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

