High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 8:17 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 53 31 .631
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 43 39 .524 9
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 46 .446 15½
Wilmington (Washington) 34 50 .405 19
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 33 49 .402 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 59 25 .702
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 52 32 .619 7
Greenville (Boston) 45 38 .542 13½
Hickory (Texas) 38 45 .458 20½
Rome (Atlanta) 37 47 .440 22
Asheville (Houston) 35 46 .432 22½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 51 .393 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 8, Wilmington 1

Winston-Salem at Asheville, ppd.

Hickory 16, Greensboro 2

Aberdeen 5, Jersey Shore 3

Greenville 11, Rome 3

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 3

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, susp.

Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 3, 1st game

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 4, 2nd game

Greensboro 8, Hickory 7

Greenville 2, Rome 1

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

