High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 60 36 .625 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 48 46 .511 11 Wilmington (Washington) 43 53 .448 17 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 42 52 .447 17 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 36 58 .383 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 67 30 .691 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 60 37 .619 7 Greenville (Boston) 51 45 .531 15½ Hickory (Texas) 44 50 .468 21½ Rome (Atlanta) 43 53 .448 23½ Asheville (Houston) 41 51 .446 23½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 36 60 .375 30½

Sunday’s Games

Asheville at Jersey Shore, canc.

Greenville 6, Rome 0, 7 innings

Greensboro 11, Bowling Green 6

Wilmington at Aberdeen, ppd.

Hickory 6, Winston-Salem 2

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 13, Greesboro 6

Winston-Salem 6, Hudson Valley 4, 10 innings

Brooklyn 9, Aberdeen 6

Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 8, 13 innings

Hickory 8, Greenville 7

Rome 5, Bowling Green 4

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

