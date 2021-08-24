CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. education board talks masks | Anne Arundel Co. vaccine update | FDA decision triggers mandates | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 11:31 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 60 36 .625
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 48 46 .511 11
Wilmington (Washington) 43 53 .448 17
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 42 52 .447 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 36 58 .383 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 67 30 .691
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 60 37 .619 7
Greenville (Boston) 51 45 .531 15½
Hickory (Texas) 44 50 .468 21½
Rome (Atlanta) 43 53 .448 23½
Asheville (Houston) 41 51 .446 23½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 36 60 .375 30½

___

Sunday’s Games

Asheville at Jersey Shore, canc.

Greenville 6, Rome 0, 7 innings

Greensboro 11, Bowling Green 6

Wilmington at Aberdeen, ppd.

Hickory 6, Winston-Salem 2

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 13, Greesboro 6

Winston-Salem 6, Hudson Valley 4, 10 innings

Brooklyn 9, Aberdeen 6

Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 8, 13 innings

Hickory 8, Greenville 7

Rome 5, Bowling Green 4

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

