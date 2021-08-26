CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Fraser-Pryce avenges Olympic 100 loss in blazing 10.60 time

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 3:42 PM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked the third-fastest women’s 100 meters in history to beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Athletissima meeting on Thursday.

Fraser-Pryce surged clear of her Jamaican rival from the blocks and timed 10.60 seconds with Thompson-Herah 0.04 back. A cooling tailwind at 1.7 meters per second was within the legal limit.

The 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce took 0.03 off the personal best she set in Jamaica in June, nine years after winning her second Olympic title in the 100.

“It’s been a long season but for me I never give up, keep working hard and staying committed to the task,” she told Swiss broadcaster RTS in a post-race interview.

Both women have improved their times since Thompson-Herah retained her Olympic title in Tokyo in a blazing 10.61, where Fraser-Pryce took silver in 10.74.

On Saturday, Thompson-Herah took her personal best down to 10.54 at the Prefontaine meeting in Eugene, Oregon. That is second all-time to Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 33-year-old world record of 10.49.

Fraser-Pryce is also running the fastest season of her career, four years after giving birth to a son.

“I’m happy that I was able to still show up and show women that it’s definitely possible to have your career, start your family, and come back,” she said.

A packed stadium of about 12,000 spectators saw the first six runners in the 100 dip below 11 seconds. Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson was again third in 10.92.

