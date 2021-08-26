CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Flames re-sign Dillon Dube to 3-year, $6.9 million contract

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 5:57 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames re-signed forward Dillon Dube to a three-year, $6.9 million contract Thursday.

The 23-year-old Dube had 11 goals and 11 assists in 51 games last season. He has 18 goals and 25 assists in 121 games in three seasons with the Flames.

Selected 56th overall in the 2016 draft, Dube captained Canada’s winning team in the 2018 world junior championship.

