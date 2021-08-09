CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Sports » Finland's Kuokkanen back with…

Finland’s Kuokkanen back with Devils; signs for 2 years

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Finnish forward Janne Kuokkanen has signed a two-year contract to return to the New Jersey Devils.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald said the 23-year-old restricted free agent will earn $1.6 million this season and more than $2 million in 2022-23.

Kuokkanen had eight goals and 17 assists in 50 games last season. His goal/assist/point totals ranked second among Devils’ rookies. His 21 even-strength points ranked sixth among all NHL rookie skaters.

Kuokkanen started last season in Finland’s top pro league, totaling three goals and four assists in 16 games.

The left-handed shooting forward has played in 62 career NHL games. He was Carolina’s second-round selection in the 2016 draft. He was acquired by the Devils along with Fredrik Claesson and Carolina’s conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft for defenseman Sami Vatanen in February 2020.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up