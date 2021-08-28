FBC Glance

All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Boise St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
UC Davis at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
East Carolina vs. Appalachian St. at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
South Florida at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma at Tulane, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Houston at Houston, T.X., 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at SMU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon
South Carolina at East Carolina, Noon
Florida at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Coastal
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
South Florida at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colgate at Boston College, Noon
Alabama vs. Miami at Atlanta, G.A., 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Louisville vs. Mississippi at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
NC A&T at Duke, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.
Norfolk St. at Wake Forest, Noon
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Noon
Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, Noon
Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.
NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Stanford vs. Kansas St. at Arlington, T.X., Noon
Oklahoma at Tulane, Noon
West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Houston at Houston, T.X., 7 p.m.
Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at TCU, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon
California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Weber St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
UC Davis at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at N. Arizona, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at UNLV, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N. Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.
Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
N. Arizona at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Reinhardt at Kennesaw St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris at Dayton, Noon
NC A&T at Furman, 2 p.m.
Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
NC A&T at Duke, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, Noon
Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|0
|30
|22
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|0
|1
|22
|30
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois 30, Nebraska 22
Thursday’s Games
Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
Fordham at Nebraska, Noon
Penn St. at Wisconsin, Noon
West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon
Indiana St. at Northwestern, Noon
Oregon at Ohio St., Noon
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., Noon
Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at Lehigh, Noon
Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Elon, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Morehead St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Stony Brook at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Maine at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Towson at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
UAB vs. Jacksonville St. at Montgomery, A.L., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
LIU Brooklyn at FIU, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rice at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Marshall at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
UTEP at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
W. Kentucky at Army, 11:30 a.m.
Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.
NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Ivy League
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Wagner at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon
Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. vs. NC Central at Atlanta, G.A., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Bowie St. at Delaware St., 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
SC State at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Norfolk St. at Wake Forest, Noon
Georgetown at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.
NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Butler at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
North Dakota at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Indiana St. at Northwestern, Noon
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., Noon
N. Arizona at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mountain
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Fresno St. 45, Uconn 0
Hawaii at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
S. Utah at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boise St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
S. Dakota St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fresno St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at California, 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
North Dakota at Utah St., 9 p.m.
UTEP at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.
UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Wagner at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at FIU, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
S. Connecticut at CCSU, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Anselm at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at TCU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Merrimack at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Wagner, 3 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Samford, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Chattanooga, 7:30 p.m.
MVSU at Murray St., 8 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St. at Canton, O.H., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
E. Illinois at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Furman at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.
Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Weber St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N. Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Stanford vs. Kansas St. at Arlington, T.X., Noon
Fresno St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.
LSU at UCLA, 8:30 p.m.
Nevada at California, 10:30 p.m.
BYU vs. Arizona at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Oregon at Ohio St., Noon
Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.
California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.
Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Patriot League
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at Lehigh, Noon
Colgate at Boston College, Noon
Holy Cross at Uconn, Noon
Fordham at Nebraska, Noon
Marist at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Stony Brook at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Georgetown at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
WV Wesleyan at Drake, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris at Dayton, Noon
Marist at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Davidson at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
St. Andrews at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.
Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
Butler at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
E. Illinois at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Union (Ky.) at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Ave Maria at Stetson, 6 p.m.
DePauw at Butler, 6 p.m.
Shaw at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Bowling Green at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky, Noon
Rice at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Alabama vs. Miami at Atlanta, G.A., 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
FAU at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
ETSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
LSU at UCLA, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Louisville vs. Mississippi at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Noon
Alabama St. at Auburn, Noon
South Carolina at East Carolina, Noon
Florida at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Samford, 7 p.m.
Point (Ga.) at Mercer, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Chattanooga, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Davidson at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Furman, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Elon, 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
ETSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.
Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Furman at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
West Florida at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
North Alabama at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., TBA
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. vs. NC Central at Atlanta, G.A., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
MVSU at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Lane at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
SC State at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M at Miami Gardens, F.L., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St. at Canton, O.H., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Alabama St. at Auburn, Noon
Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., TBA
Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Miles at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
The Citadel at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
East Carolina vs. Appalachian St. at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Army at Georgia St., Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky, Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Southern U. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.
Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Wednesday’s Games
UAB vs. Jacksonville St. at Montgomery, A.L., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
North American University at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at N. Arizona, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at SMU, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Louisiana College at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uconn
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Umass
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday’s Games
Fresno St. 45, Uconn 0
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Uconn, Noon
Army at Georgia St., Noon
Umass at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m.
New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
BYU vs. Arizona at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
W. Kentucky at Army, 11:30 a.m.
Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.
Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
