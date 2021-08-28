FBC Glance

All Times EDT American Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0…

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Boise St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Appalachian St. at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

South Florida at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at Tulane, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Houston at Houston, T.X., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at SMU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon

South Carolina at East Carolina, Noon

Florida at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

South Florida at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colgate at Boston College, Noon

Alabama vs. Miami at Atlanta, G.A., 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Louisville vs. Mississippi at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

NC A&T at Duke, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.

Norfolk St. at Wake Forest, Noon

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, Noon

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford vs. Kansas St. at Arlington, T.X., Noon

Oklahoma at Tulane, Noon

West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Houston at Houston, T.X., 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon

California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at N. Arizona, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at UNLV, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Reinhardt at Kennesaw St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Dayton, Noon

NC A&T at Furman, 2 p.m.

Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

NC A&T at Duke, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, Noon

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 0 30 22 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 1 22 30 0 1 22 30 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 30, Nebraska 22

Thursday’s Games

Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

Fordham at Nebraska, Noon

Penn St. at Wisconsin, Noon

West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon

Indiana St. at Northwestern, Noon

Oregon at Ohio St., Noon

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., Noon

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Lehigh, Noon

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Elon, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Morehead St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Stony Brook at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Maine at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Towson at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UAB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at New Mexico St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UAB vs. Jacksonville St. at Montgomery, A.L., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at FIU, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

UTEP at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

W. Kentucky at Army, 11:30 a.m.

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.

NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon

Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. vs. NC Central at Atlanta, G.A., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Bowie St. at Delaware St., 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

SC State at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Norfolk St. at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgetown at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Butler at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

North Dakota at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Indiana St. at Northwestern, Noon

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., Noon

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. 45, Uconn 0

Hawaii at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

S. Utah at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boise St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at California, 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

North Dakota at Utah St., 9 p.m.

UTEP at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at FIU, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

S. Connecticut at CCSU, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Anselm at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at TCU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Merrimack at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Wagner, 3 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Chattanooga, 7:30 p.m.

MVSU at Murray St., 8 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St. at Canton, O.H., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

E. Illinois at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Furman at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.

Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford vs. Kansas St. at Arlington, T.X., Noon

Fresno St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.

LSU at UCLA, 8:30 p.m.

Nevada at California, 10:30 p.m.

BYU vs. Arizona at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Oregon at Ohio St., Noon

Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.

California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Boston College, Noon

Holy Cross at Uconn, Noon

Fordham at Nebraska, Noon

Marist at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Stony Brook at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

WV Wesleyan at Drake, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Dayton, Noon

Marist at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Davidson at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

St. Andrews at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

Butler at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

E. Illinois at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Union (Ky.) at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Ave Maria at Stetson, 6 p.m.

DePauw at Butler, 6 p.m.

Shaw at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky, Noon

Rice at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Alabama vs. Miami at Atlanta, G.A., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

FAU at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

ETSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

LSU at UCLA, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Louisville vs. Mississippi at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Noon

Alabama St. at Auburn, Noon

South Carolina at East Carolina, Noon

Florida at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 7 p.m.

Point (Ga.) at Mercer, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Chattanooga, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Furman, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Elon, 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

ETSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Furman at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

West Florida at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

North Alabama at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., TBA

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. vs. NC Central at Atlanta, G.A., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Lane at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

SC State at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M at Miami Gardens, F.L., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St. at Canton, O.H., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Alabama St. at Auburn, Noon

Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., TBA

Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Miles at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

The Citadel at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Appalachian St. at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Army at Georgia St., Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Southern U. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.

Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Wednesday’s Games

UAB vs. Jacksonville St. at Montgomery, A.L., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North American University at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at N. Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at SMU, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Louisiana College at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 0 0 0 0 BYU 0 0 0 0 Liberty 0 0 0 0 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 Uconn 0 1 0 45 Umass 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. 45, Uconn 0

UTEP at New Mexico St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Uconn, Noon

Army at Georgia St., Noon

Umass at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

BYU vs. Arizona at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

W. Kentucky at Army, 11:30 a.m.

Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.

Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

