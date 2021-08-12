Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 34 .605 — Portland (Boston) 51 34…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 34 .605 — Portland (Boston) 51 34 .600 ½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 40 43 .482 10½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 37 48 .435 14½ Reading (Philadelphia) 33 53 .384 19 Hartford (Colorado) 29 57 .337 23 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 53 32 .624 — Bowie (Baltimore) 51 34 .600 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 39 .541 7 Erie (Detroit) 47 40 .540 7 Richmond (San Francisco) 43 44 .494 11 Harrisburg (Washington) 31 55 .360 22½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie 8, Richmond 4

Portland 3, Somerset 2, 1st game

Somerset 3, Portland 0, 2nd game

Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 0

Hartford 3, Binghamton 0

Akron at Reading, ppd.

Altoona at Erie, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire 3, Harrisburg 2

Erie 15, Altoona 1, 1st game

Erie 6, Altoona 0, 2nd game

Bowie 8, Richmond 6

Binghamton 10, Hartford 1

Portland 8, Somerset 7

Akron 12 Reading 0

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Reading, 2, 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.