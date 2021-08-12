CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 10:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 34 .605
Portland (Boston) 51 34 .600 ½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 40 43 .482 10½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 37 48 .435 14½
Reading (Philadelphia) 33 53 .384 19
Hartford (Colorado) 29 57 .337 23
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 53 32 .624
Bowie (Baltimore) 51 34 .600 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 39 .541 7
Erie (Detroit) 47 40 .540 7
Richmond (San Francisco) 43 44 .494 11
Harrisburg (Washington) 31 55 .360 22½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie 8, Richmond 4

Portland 3, Somerset 2, 1st game

Somerset 3, Portland 0, 2nd game

Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 0

Hartford 3, Binghamton 0

Akron at Reading, ppd.

Altoona at Erie, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire 3, Harrisburg 2

Erie 15, Altoona 1, 1st game

Erie 6, Altoona 0, 2nd game

Bowie 8, Richmond 6

Binghamton 10, Hartford 1

Portland 8, Somerset 7

Akron 12 Reading 0

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Reading, 2, 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

EEOC reminds federal managers how to avoid common complaints

Judge dismisses most claims in lawsuit alleging misconduct by former AFGE head

CBP CIO says agency ahead of schedule migrating apps to the cloud

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up