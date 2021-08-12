Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|52
|34
|.605
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|51
|34
|.600
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|40
|43
|.482
|10½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|37
|48
|.435
|14½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|33
|53
|.384
|19
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|57
|.337
|23
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|53
|32
|.624
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|51
|34
|.600
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|46
|39
|.541
|7
|Erie (Detroit)
|47
|40
|.540
|7
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|43
|44
|.494
|11
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|31
|55
|.360
|22½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowie 8, Richmond 4
Portland 3, Somerset 2, 1st game
Somerset 3, Portland 0, 2nd game
Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 0
Hartford 3, Binghamton 0
Akron at Reading, ppd.
Altoona at Erie, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire 3, Harrisburg 2
Erie 15, Altoona 1, 1st game
Erie 6, Altoona 0, 2nd game
Bowie 8, Richmond 6
Binghamton 10, Hartford 1
Portland 8, Somerset 7
Akron 12 Reading 0
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Akron at Reading, 2, 4:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
