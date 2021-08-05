Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 50 30 .625 — Portland (Boston) 48 31…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 50 30 .625 — Portland (Boston) 48 31 .608 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 37 40 .481 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 34 45 .430 15½ Reading (Philadelphia) 32 49 .395 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 25 55 .312 25 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 48 31 .608 — Bowie (Baltimore) 47 32 .595 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 44 34 .564 3½ Erie (Detroit) 43 38 .531 6 Richmond (San Francisco) 40 41 .494 9 Harrisburg (Washington) 29 51 .362 19½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 12, New Hampshire 1

Portland 5, Binghamton 2, 1st game

Binghamton 8, Portland 2, 2nd game

Erie 8, Harrisburg 4

Reading 4, Richmond 1

Altoona 8, Akron 5

Somerset 6, Bowie 2

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg 3, Erie 2

Reading 9, Richmond 2

Binghamton 4, Portland 3

Altoona 3, Akron 1

Bowie 4, Somerset 0

New Hampshire 6, Hartford 2

Friday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 2, 5 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05.

Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

