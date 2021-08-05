Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|50
|30
|.625
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|48
|31
|.608
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|37
|40
|.481
|11½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|34
|45
|.430
|15½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|32
|49
|.395
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|25
|55
|.312
|25
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|47
|32
|.595
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|44
|34
|.564
|3½
|Erie (Detroit)
|43
|38
|.531
|6
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|40
|41
|.494
|9
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|29
|51
|.362
|19½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Hartford 12, New Hampshire 1
Portland 5, Binghamton 2, 1st game
Binghamton 8, Portland 2, 2nd game
Erie 8, Harrisburg 4
Reading 4, Richmond 1
Altoona 8, Akron 5
Somerset 6, Bowie 2
|Thursday’s Games
Harrisburg 3, Erie 2
Reading 9, Richmond 2
Binghamton 4, Portland 3
Altoona 3, Akron 1
Bowie 4, Somerset 0
New Hampshire 6, Hartford 2
|Friday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 2, 5 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05.
Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
