Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 49 29 .628 — Portland (Boston) 47 29 .618 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 36 39 .480 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 32 44 .421 16 Reading (Philadelphia) 30 49 .380 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 24 54 .308 25 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 48 29 .623 — Bowie (Baltimore) 46 31 .597 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 42 34 .553 5½ Erie (Detroit) 42 37 .532 7 Richmond (San Francisco) 40 39 .506 9 Harrisburg (Washington) 28 50 .359 20½

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire 7, Portland 6

Akron 6, Erie 4

Bowie 6, Richmond 4

Somerset 4, Reading 3

Harrisburg 8, Altoona 7

Binghamton 6, Hartford 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 7, Harrisburg 3

Richmond 4, Reading 2

Binghamton 9, Portland 0

Altoona 5, Akron 4, 12 innings

Somerset 8, Bowie 4

New Hampshire 8, Hartford 2

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

