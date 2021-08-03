2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 11:08 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 49 29 .628
Portland (Boston) 47 29 .618 1
New Hampshire (Toronto) 36 39 .480 11½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 32 44 .421 16
Reading (Philadelphia) 30 49 .380 19½
Hartford (Colorado) 24 54 .308 25
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 48 29 .623
Bowie (Baltimore) 46 31 .597 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 42 34 .553
Erie (Detroit) 42 37 .532 7
Richmond (San Francisco) 40 39 .506 9
Harrisburg (Washington) 28 50 .359 20½

___

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire 7, Portland 6

Akron 6, Erie 4

Bowie 6, Richmond 4

Somerset 4, Reading 3

Harrisburg 8, Altoona 7

Binghamton 6, Hartford 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 7, Harrisburg 3

Richmond 4, Reading 2

Binghamton 9, Portland 0

Altoona 5, Akron 4, 12 innings

Somerset 8, Bowie 4

New Hampshire 8, Hartford 2

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

