Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|56
|45
|.554
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|50
|.495
|9½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|53
|.465
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|41
|62
|.398
|19½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|35
|66
|.347
|24½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|63
|39
|.618
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|59
|42
|.584
|3½
|Erie (Detroit)
|55
|48
|.534
|8½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|52
|48
|.520
|10
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|52
|49
|.515
|10½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|39
|63
|.382
|24
___
|Sunday’s Games
Reading 8, Portland 5
Hartford 8, Harrisburg 2
Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 4
Bowie 6, Erie 5
Somerset 7, Akron 4
Richmond at Altoona, canc.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Erie 6, Harrisburg 5
New Hampshire 6, Portland 3, 1st game
New Hampshire 6, Portland 5, 2nd game
Somerset 13, Bowie 10
Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.
Akron 11, Altoona 2
Hartford 1, Reading 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
