Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 11:41 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 60 42 .588
Portland (Boston) 56 45 .554
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 50 .495
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 41 62 .398 19½
Hartford (Colorado) 35 66 .347 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 63 39 .618
Bowie (Baltimore) 59 42 .584
Erie (Detroit) 55 48 .534
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 48 .520 10
Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 10½
Harrisburg (Washington) 39 63 .382 24

___

Sunday’s Games

Reading 8, Portland 5

Hartford 8, Harrisburg 2

Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 4

Bowie 6, Erie 5

Somerset 7, Akron 4

Richmond at Altoona, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 6, Harrisburg 5

New Hampshire 6, Portland 3, 1st game

New Hampshire 6, Portland 5, 2nd game

Somerset 13, Bowie 10

Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.

Akron 11, Altoona 2

Hartford 1, Reading 0

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

