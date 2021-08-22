CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 10:40 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 55 38 .591
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 56 39 .589
New Hampshire (Toronto) 44 47 .484 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 43 50 .462 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 36 60 .375 20½
Hartford (Colorado) 31 63 .330 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 59 36 .621
Bowie (Baltimore) 57 37 .606
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 50 44 .532
Erie (Detroit) 50 46 .521
Richmond (San Francisco) 49 47 .510 10½
Harrisburg (Washington) 36 59 .379 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowie 5, Reading 1, 1st game

Bowie 4, Reading 1, 2nd game

Binghamton 4, Portland 0, 1st game

Binghamton 5, Portland 3, 2nd game

Hartford 8, New Hampshire 5

Somerset 7, Altoona 1

Richmond 14, Erie 4

Akron 2, Harrisburg 1

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 3, Portland 3, susp. top of 4th inning

Harrisburg 2, Akron 1, 10 innings

Bowie 11, Reading 8, 11 innings

Richmond 5, Erie 2

Somerset 6, Altoona 2

New Hampshire at Hartford, canc.

Monday’s Games-

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

