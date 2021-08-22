Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|55
|38
|.591
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|56
|39
|.589
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|44
|47
|.484
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|43
|50
|.462
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|36
|60
|.375
|20½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|31
|63
|.330
|24½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|59
|36
|.621
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|57
|37
|.606
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|50
|44
|.532
|8½
|Erie (Detroit)
|50
|46
|.521
|9½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|49
|47
|.510
|10½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|36
|59
|.379
|23
___
|Saturday’s Games
Bowie 5, Reading 1, 1st game
Bowie 4, Reading 1, 2nd game
Binghamton 4, Portland 0, 1st game
Binghamton 5, Portland 3, 2nd game
Hartford 8, New Hampshire 5
Somerset 7, Altoona 1
Richmond 14, Erie 4
Akron 2, Harrisburg 1
|Sunday’s Games
Binghamton 3, Portland 3, susp. top of 4th inning
Harrisburg 2, Akron 1, 10 innings
Bowie 11, Reading 8, 11 innings
Richmond 5, Erie 2
Somerset 6, Altoona 2
New Hampshire at Hartford, canc.
Monday’s Games-
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
