Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 55 38 .591 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 56 39…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 55 38 .591 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 56 39 .589 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 44 47 .484 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 43 50 .462 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 36 60 .375 20½ Hartford (Colorado) 31 63 .330 24½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 59 36 .621 — Bowie (Baltimore) 57 37 .606 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 50 44 .532 8½ Erie (Detroit) 50 46 .521 9½ Richmond (San Francisco) 49 47 .510 10½ Harrisburg (Washington) 36 59 .379 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowie 5, Reading 1, 1st game

Bowie 4, Reading 1, 2nd game

Binghamton 4, Portland 0, 1st game

Binghamton 5, Portland 3, 2nd game

Hartford 8, New Hampshire 5

Somerset 7, Altoona 1

Richmond 14, Erie 4

Akron 2, Harrisburg 1

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 3, Portland 3, susp. top of 4th inning

Harrisburg 2, Akron 1, 10 innings

Bowie 11, Reading 8, 11 innings

Richmond 5, Erie 2

Somerset 6, Altoona 2

New Hampshire at Hartford, canc.

Monday’s Games-

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.