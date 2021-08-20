Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|55
|36
|.604
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|54
|39
|.581
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|44
|46
|.489
|10½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|41
|50
|.451
|14
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|36
|57
|.387
|20
|Hartford (Colorado)
|30
|63
|.323
|26
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|58
|35
|.624
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|54
|37
|.593
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|50
|42
|.543
|7½
|Erie (Detroit)
|50
|44
|.532
|8½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|47
|47
|.500
|11½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|35
|58
|.376
|23
___
|Thursday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, ppd.
Altoona 5, Somerset 0
Richmond 2, Erie 1
Akron 11, Harrisburg 2
Reading 6, Bowie 5
New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2
|Friday’s Games
Portland 5, Binghamton 1
Richmond 7, Erie 6
Altoona 11, Somerset 3
Bowie 5, Reading 3
Hartford 5, New Hampshire 3
Akron 4, Harrisburg 2
|Saturday’s Games
Bowie at Reading, 2, 4:15 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 2, 5 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 2:15 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.
