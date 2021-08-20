Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 55 36 .604 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 39…

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 55 36 .604 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 39 .581 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 44 46 .489 10½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 41 50 .451 14 Reading (Philadelphia) 36 57 .387 20 Hartford (Colorado) 30 63 .323 26 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 58 35 .624 — Bowie (Baltimore) 54 37 .593 3 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 50 42 .543 7½ Erie (Detroit) 50 44 .532 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 47 47 .500 11½ Harrisburg (Washington) 35 58 .376 23

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 5, Somerset 0

Richmond 2, Erie 1

Akron 11, Harrisburg 2

Reading 6, Bowie 5

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Friday’s Games

Portland 5, Binghamton 1

Richmond 7, Erie 6

Altoona 11, Somerset 3

Bowie 5, Reading 3

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 3

Akron 4, Harrisburg 2

Saturday’s Games

Bowie at Reading, 2, 4:15 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 2, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.

