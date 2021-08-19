CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 54 36 .600
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 38 .587 1
New Hampshire (Toronto) 44 45 .494
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 41 49 .456 13
Reading (Philadelphia) 36 56 .391 19
Hartford (Colorado) 29 63 .315 26
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 57 35 .620
Bowie (Baltimore) 53 37 .589 3
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 49 42 .538
Erie (Detroit) 50 43 .568
Richmond (San Francisco) 46 47 .495 11½
Harrisburg (Washington) 35 57 .380 22

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 11, Binghamton 0

Somerset 9, Altoona 1

Erie 2, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 4, Akron 3

Reading 3, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Portland 2

Altoona 6, Somerset 5

Richmond 8, Erie 2

Harrisburg 7, Akron 1

Bowie at Reading, ppd.

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 5, Somerset 0

Richmond 2, Erie 1

Akron 11, Harrisburg 2

Reading 6, Bowie 5

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy will likely counsel vaccine-resisting sailors before moving to punitive actions

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

IT asset management helping VA, USCIS tackle technical debt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up