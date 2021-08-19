Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 54 36 .600 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 38…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 54 36 .600 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 38 .587 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 44 45 .494 9½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 41 49 .456 13 Reading (Philadelphia) 36 56 .391 19 Hartford (Colorado) 29 63 .315 26 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 57 35 .620 — Bowie (Baltimore) 53 37 .589 3 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 49 42 .538 7½ Erie (Detroit) 50 43 .568 7½ Richmond (San Francisco) 46 47 .495 11½ Harrisburg (Washington) 35 57 .380 22

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 11, Binghamton 0

Somerset 9, Altoona 1

Erie 2, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 4, Akron 3

Reading 3, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Portland 2

Altoona 6, Somerset 5

Richmond 8, Erie 2

Harrisburg 7, Akron 1

Bowie at Reading, ppd.

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 5, Somerset 0

Richmond 2, Erie 1

Akron 11, Harrisburg 2

Reading 6, Bowie 5

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.