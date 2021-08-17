Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 54 35 .607 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 36…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 54 35 .607 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 36 .600 —½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 42 45 .483 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 40 49 .449 14 Reading (Philadelphia) 35 56 .385 20 Hartford (Colorado) 29 61 .322 25½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 56 34 .622 — Bowie (Baltimore) 53 36 .596 2½ Erie (Detroit) 50 41 .549 6½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 47 42 .528 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 44 47 .484 12½ Harrisburg (Washington) 34 56 .378 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 11, New Hampshire 5

Binghamton 4, Hartford 3, 10 innings

Altoona 5, Erie 3, 10 innings

Bowie 7, Richmond 6

Portland 10, Somerset 5

Akron 11, Reading 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 11, Binghamton 0

Somerset 9, Altoona 1

Erie 2, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 4, Akron 3

Reading 3, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

