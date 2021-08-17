CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 11:26 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 54 35 .607
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 36 .600 —½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 42 45 .483 11
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 40 49 .449 14
Reading (Philadelphia) 35 56 .385 20
Hartford (Colorado) 29 61 .322 25½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 56 34 .622
Bowie (Baltimore) 53 36 .596
Erie (Detroit) 50 41 .549
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 47 42 .528
Richmond (San Francisco) 44 47 .484 12½
Harrisburg (Washington) 34 56 .378 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 11, New Hampshire 5

Binghamton 4, Hartford 3, 10 innings

Altoona 5, Erie 3, 10 innings

Bowie 7, Richmond 6

Portland 10, Somerset 5

Akron 11, Reading 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 11, Binghamton 0

Somerset 9, Altoona 1

Erie 2, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 4, Akron 3

Reading 3, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

