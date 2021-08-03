2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 11:34 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 45 34 .570
Arkansas (Seattle) 42 36 .538
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 41 38 .519 4
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 40 38 .513
Springfield (St. Louis) 31 48 .392 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 48 31 .608
Midland (Oakland) 40 39 .506 8
San Antonio (San Diego) 37 41 .474 10½
Corpus Christi (Houston) 36 43 .456 12
Amarillo (Arizona) 33 45 .423 14½

___

Sunday’s Games

Midland 6, Tulsa 4

Wichita 11, Northwest Arkansas 10

Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 1

Springfield 7, Arkansas 1, 1st game

Springfield 4, Arkansas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Amarillo 4, San Antonio 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Aamrillo 2, San Antonio 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield 11, Tulsa 4

Wichita 6, Midland 5

Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 3

Frisco 7, Amarillo 5

Arkansas 5, Northwest Arkansas 2

Wednesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 2, 6:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

