Colorado Rapids, Sporting KC tie 1-1 in West showdown

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 11:36 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Colorado’s Jonathan Lewis and Sporting Kansas City’s Jonny Russell scored first-half goals in a 1-1 tie Saturday night in a showdown between two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Lewis scored in the 17th minute for Colorado (11-4-5) after a defender blocked his initial shot in the box. Kansas City (11-4-7) tied it when Russell bent in a free kick from just above the circle in the 41st minute.

In the 88th minute a sliding Russell got his foot on the ball but defender Austin Trusty cleared if off the line, depriving Sporting KC a chance to move into a first-place tie with Seattle.

In stoppage time, Cole Bassett hit the cross bar from tight quarters, which would have allowed the third-place Rapids to leapfrog Kansas City.

