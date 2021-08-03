Citi Open Results

Tuesday
At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: $1,895,290
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Denis Kudla, United States, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Steve Johnson, United States, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-3, 7-6 (0).
Round of 32
Sebastian Korda (12), United States, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-5, 6-4.
