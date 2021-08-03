2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Citi Open Results

Citi Open Results

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tuesday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $1,895,290

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Sebastian Korda (12), United States, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-5, 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

UPDATE: Officer dead after shooting near Pentagon Metro

Air Force taking measures to help airmen retain sexual assault training information

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

National Cyber Director: Bureau of Cyber Statistics needed to understand threat landscape

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up