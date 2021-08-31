CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Chelsea signs midfielder Saul…

Chelsea signs midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atlético

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 7:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea further bolstered its strong squad ahead of its Champions League title defense by signing Spain midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atlético Madrid until the end of the season on Tuesday.

The deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent after the season. Financial details were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old Saul will provide competition in central midfield with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

“He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

Saul had played for Atlético since 2012, helping the team win the Spanish league last season. He scored 53 goals in 447 games for Atlético, also winning the Europa League twice.

He played the first two games of this season but was on the bench against Villarreal on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS brings back mask policy for workforce — with or without vaccination

In a new bid for entry-level IT talent, administration launches Digital Corps fellowship

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

Would a joint environment with the private sector improve federal cybersecurity?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up