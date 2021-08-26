All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|79
|48
|.622
|_
|New York
|74
|52
|.587
|4½
|Boston
|72
|56
|.563
|7½
|Toronto
|66
|59
|.528
|12
|Baltimore
|40
|86
|.317
|38½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|73
|55
|.570
|_
|Cleveland
|62
|62
|.500
|9
|Detroit
|61
|67
|.477
|12
|Kansas City
|56
|70
|.444
|16
|Minnesota
|55
|71
|.437
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|52
|.591
|_
|Oakland
|70
|57
|.551
|5
|Seattle
|69
|58
|.543
|6
|Los Angeles
|63
|66
|.488
|13
|Texas
|44
|82
|.349
|30½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|58
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|63
|63
|.500
|5
|New York
|61
|65
|.484
|7
|Washington
|54
|71
|.432
|13½
|Miami
|52
|75
|.409
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|50
|.609
|_
|Cincinnati
|70
|59
|.543
|8½
|St. Louis
|64
|61
|.512
|12½
|Chicago
|56
|73
|.434
|22½
|Pittsburgh
|46
|81
|.362
|31½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|82
|44
|.651
|_
|Los Angeles
|80
|47
|.630
|2½
|San Diego
|68
|60
|.531
|15
|Colorado
|58
|69
|.457
|24½
|Arizona
|43
|85
|.336
|40
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Houston 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4
Cleveland 7, Texas 2
Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 6
Minnesota 9, Boston 6, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 10, 10 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3, 16 innings
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
