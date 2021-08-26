All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _ New York 74 52 .587…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _ New York 74 52 .587 4½ Boston 72 56 .563 7½ Toronto 66 59 .528 12 Baltimore 40 86 .317 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 73 55 .570 _ Cleveland 62 62 .500 9 Detroit 61 67 .477 12 Kansas City 56 70 .444 16 Minnesota 55 71 .437 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 52 .591 _ Oakland 70 57 .551 5 Seattle 69 58 .543 6 Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13 Texas 44 82 .349 30½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 58 .540 _ Philadelphia 63 63 .500 5 New York 61 65 .484 7 Washington 54 71 .432 13½ Miami 52 75 .409 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 78 50 .609 _ Cincinnati 70 59 .543 8½ St. Louis 64 61 .512 12½ Chicago 56 73 .434 22½ Pittsburgh 46 81 .362 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 82 44 .651 _ Los Angeles 80 47 .630 2½ San Diego 68 60 .531 15 Colorado 58 69 .457 24½ Arizona 43 85 .336 40

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Houston 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

Cleveland 7, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 9, Boston 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 10, 10 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3, 16 innings

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.