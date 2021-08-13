All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|70
|45
|.609
|_
|Boston
|66
|51
|.564
|5
|New York
|63
|52
|.548
|7
|Toronto
|62
|52
|.544
|7½
|Baltimore
|38
|75
|.336
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|68
|48
|.586
|_
|Detroit
|57
|60
|.487
|11½
|Cleveland
|55
|58
|.487
|11½
|Minnesota
|50
|65
|.435
|17½
|Kansas City
|49
|64
|.434
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|46
|.596
|_
|Oakland
|67
|48
|.583
|1½
|Seattle
|61
|55
|.526
|8
|Los Angeles
|58
|58
|.500
|11
|Texas
|40
|75
|.348
|28½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|60
|55
|.522
|_
|New York
|59
|55
|.518
|½
|Atlanta
|59
|56
|.513
|1
|Washington
|50
|65
|.435
|10
|Miami
|48
|67
|.417
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|70
|46
|.603
|_
|Cincinnati
|62
|54
|.534
|8
|St. Louis
|58
|56
|.509
|11
|Chicago
|52
|65
|.444
|18½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|74
|.357
|28½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|74
|41
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|69
|46
|.600
|5
|San Diego
|66
|51
|.564
|9
|Colorado
|51
|64
|.443
|23
|Arizona
|36
|80
|.310
|38½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 17, Cleveland 0
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Detroit 6, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 8
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (López 3-12) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 11-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 17, Chicago Cubs 4
Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 3
San Francisco 7, Colorado 0
Arizona 12, San Diego 3
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (Moore 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
