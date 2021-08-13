CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers vaccines at your home | Extra vaccines for some | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 70 45 .609 _
Boston 66 51 .564 5
New York 63 52 .548 7
Toronto 62 52 .544
Baltimore 38 75 .336 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 48 .586 _
Detroit 57 60 .487 11½
Cleveland 55 58 .487 11½
Minnesota 50 65 .435 17½
Kansas City 49 64 .434 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 68 46 .596 _
Oakland 67 48 .583
Seattle 61 55 .526 8
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 11
Texas 40 75 .348 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 60 55 .522 _
New York 59 55 .518 ½
Atlanta 59 56 .513 1
Washington 50 65 .435 10
Miami 48 67 .417 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 70 46 .603 _
Cincinnati 62 54 .534 8
St. Louis 58 56 .509 11
Chicago 52 65 .444 18½
Pittsburgh 41 74 .357 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 74 41 .643 _
Los Angeles 69 46 .600 5
San Diego 66 51 .564 9
Colorado 51 64 .443 23
Arizona 36 80 .310 38½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 17, Cleveland 0

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Detroit 6, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 8

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (López 3-12) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 11-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 17, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 3

San Francisco 7, Colorado 0

Arizona 12, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (Moore 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

