All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 66 44 .600 _ Boston 64 47 .577 2½ New York 60 49 .550 5½ Toronto 58 49 .542 6½ Baltimore 38 70 .352 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 64 46 .582 _ Cleveland 53 54 .495 9½ Detroit 53 59 .473 12 Kansas City 47 61 .435 16 Minnesota 47 63 .427 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 65 45 .591 _ Oakland 62 48 .564 3 Seattle 58 53 .523 7½ Los Angeles 56 54 .509 9 Texas 39 71 .355 26

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 57 53 .518 _ New York 56 53 .514 ½ Atlanta 56 54 .509 1 Washington 49 61 .445 8 Miami 47 63 .427 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 66 44 .600 _ Cincinnati 59 51 .536 7 St. Louis 54 55 .495 11½ Chicago 52 59 .468 14½ Pittsburgh 41 69 .373 25

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 69 41 .627 _ Los Angeles 65 45 .591 4 San Diego 62 49 .559 7½ Colorado 49 61 .445 20 Arizona 35 76 .315 34½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 12, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Texas 1, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-3) at Baltimore (López 3-12), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 6-7) at Toronto (Ryu 11-5), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-8) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

Colorado 14, Miami 2

Arizona 8, San Diego 5

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-10) at Atlanta (Fried 8-7), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

