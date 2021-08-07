2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 66 44 .600 _
Boston 64 47 .577
New York 60 49 .550
Toronto 58 49 .542
Baltimore 38 70 .352 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 64 46 .582 _
Cleveland 53 54 .495
Detroit 53 59 .473 12
Kansas City 47 61 .435 16
Minnesota 47 63 .427 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 65 45 .591 _
Oakland 62 48 .564 3
Seattle 58 53 .523
Los Angeles 56 54 .509 9
Texas 39 71 .355 26

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 57 53 .518 _
New York 56 53 .514 ½
Atlanta 56 54 .509 1
Washington 49 61 .445 8
Miami 47 63 .427 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 66 44 .600 _
Cincinnati 59 51 .536 7
St. Louis 54 55 .495 11½
Chicago 52 59 .468 14½
Pittsburgh 41 69 .373 25

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 69 41 .627 _
Los Angeles 65 45 .591 4
San Diego 62 49 .559
Colorado 49 61 .445 20
Arizona 35 76 .315 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 12, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Texas 1, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-3) at Baltimore (López 3-12), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 6-7) at Toronto (Ryu 11-5), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-8) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

Colorado 14, Miami 2

Arizona 8, San Diego 5

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-10) at Atlanta (Fried 8-7), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

