Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 _
Boston 64 46 .582
New York 59 49 .546
Toronto 57 49 .538
Baltimore 38 69 .355 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 63 46 .578 _
Cleveland 52 54 .491
Detroit 53 58 .477 11
Kansas City 47 60 .439 15
Minnesota 46 63 .422 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 65 44 .596 _
Oakland 61 48 .560 4
Seattle 58 52 .527
Los Angeles 55 54 .505 10
Texas 39 70 .358 26

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 56 52 .519 _
Philadelphia 56 53 .514 ½
Atlanta 55 54 .505
Washington 49 60 .450
Miami 47 62 .431

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 44 .596 _
Cincinnati 58 51 .532 7
St. Louis 53 55 .491 11½
Chicago 52 58 .473 13½
Pittsburgh 41 68 .376 24

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 69 40 .633 _
Los Angeles 65 44 .596 4
San Diego 62 48 .564
Colorado 48 61 .440 21
Arizona 34 76 .309 35½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 0

Toronto 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 5, Houston 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 6-8), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-11), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-5) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 7-10), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 8-5), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-6) at Houston (Garcia 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-11), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-8) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 10-4), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-4) at Colorado (Gomber 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 7-6), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

