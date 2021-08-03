2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Angela Bailey, Olympic sprinter for Canada, dies at 59

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 5:19 PM

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Angela Bailey, the Canadian women’s record holder in the 100 meters and an Olympic 4×100 relay silver medalist, has died. She was 59.

Her death Sunday was confirmed by Athletics Canada. The family said she died at home from lung cancer, adding she never smoked and suffered from mental illness for five years.

Bailey’s record time of 10.98 seconds in the 100 for Canadian women was set in 1987 and still stands. She was part of the silver medal-winning 4×100 team at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Bailey’s medal-winning relay team members — Marita Payne, Angella Taylor-Issajenko and France Gareau — paid tribute to her in a statement, calling her “a tremendous competitor on the track.”

Bailey also won silver medals in 4×100 relays at the Commonwealth Games in 1978, 1982 and 1986. She holds Canada’s indoor track record for the 200 at 23.32 seconds. She competed in the 4×100 relay and 100 meters at the 1988 Seoul Games.

She was inducted into the Athletics Ontario Hall of Fame in 2014.

