2021 Baseball First-Round Signing Bonuses

The signing bonuses for the first-round selections in the 2021 baseball amateur draft:

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Henry Davis, C, Louisville, $6.5 million

2. Texas Rangers, Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt, $7.9 million

3. Detroit Tigers, Jackson Jobe, RHP, Heritage Hall School, Okla., $6.9 million

4. Boston Red Sox, Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake H.S., Calif., $6,664,000

5. Baltimore Orioles, Colton Cowser, OF, Sam Houston St., $4.9 million

6. Arizona Diamondbacks, Jordan Lawiar, SS, Jesuit College Prep, Texas, $6,713,300

7. Kansas City Royals, Frank Mozzicato, LHP, East Catholic H.S., Conn., $5 million

8. Colorado Rockies, Benny Montgomery, OF, Red Land H.S., Lewisberry, Pa., $5 million

9. Los Angeles Angels, Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami (Ohio), $3,847,500

10. New York Mets, Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt, did not sign

11. Washington Nationals, Brady House, SS, Winder-Barrow H.S., Ga., $5 million

12. Seattle Mariners, Harry Ford, North Cobb H.S., Ga., $4,366,400

13. Philadelphia Phillies, Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy, Fla., $3.9 million

14. San Francisco Giants, Will Bednar, RHP, Mississippi St., $3,647,500

15. Milwaukee Brewers, Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College, $4 million

16. Miami Marlins, Kahlil Watson, SS, Wake Forest H.S., N.C., $4,540,790

17. Cincinnati Reds, Matt McLain, SS, UCLA, $4,625,000

18. St. Louis Cardinals, Michael McGreevy, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, $2.75 million

19. Toronto Blue Jays, Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Mississippi, $3,247,500

20. New York Yankees, Trey Sweeney, SS, E. Illinois, $3 million

21. Chicago Cubs, Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas St., $3,132,300

22. Chicago White Sox, Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge H.S., Ind., $3,027,000

23. Cleveland Indians, Gavin Williams, RHP, East Carolina, $2.25 million

24. Atlanta Braves, Ryan Cusick, RHP, Wake Forest, $2.7 million

25. Oakland Athletics, Max Muncy, SS, Thousand Oaks H.S., Calif., $2.85 million

26. Minnesota Twins, Chase Petty, RHP, Mainland Regional H.S., N.J., $2.5 million

27. San Diego Padres, Jackson Merrill, SS, Severna Park H.S., Md., $1.8 million

28. Tampa Bay Rays, Carson Williams, SS, Torrey Pines H.S., Calif., $2,347,500

29. Los Angeles Dodgers, Maddux Bruns, LHP, UMS Wright H.S., Ala., $2,197,500

