U.S. Senior Open Championship Scores

Friday At Omaha Country Club Omaha, Neb Purse: $4 million Yardage: 6,798; Par: 70 (a)amateur Second Round

Jim Furyk 72-64_136

Stephen Ames 65-73_138

Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-71_139

Ted Tryba 69-71_140

Tom Byrum 70-70_140

Billy Andrade 65-75_140

Shane Bertsch 70-70_140

Thongchai Jaidee 69-71_140

Fred Couples 69-71_140

Kent Jones 70-70_140

Greg Kraft 75-65_140

Jay Haas 69-71_140

Kevin Sutherland 72-68_140

Rod Pampling 69-72_141

Bob Estes 71-70_141

Jeff Maggert 71-70_141

Mike Weir 70-71_141

Alex Cejka 67-74_141

Peter Fowler 71-70_141

Mark O’Meara 70-71_141

Wes Short, Jr. 66-75_141

Gene Sauers 71-70_141

David Toms 70-71_141

Retief Goosen 72-69_141

Fran Quinn 68-73_141

Tom Lehman 70-72_142

Robin Byrd 71-71_142

Lee Janzen 69-73_142

Robert Karlsson 67-75_142

Darren Clarke 74-68_142

Jerry Kelly 71-72_143

Bernhard Langer 71-72_143

Ernie Els 73-70_143

Marcus Meloan 74-69_143

Todd White 71-72_143

Marco Dawson 72-71_143

Colin Montgomerie 69-74_143

Judd Gibb 72-71_143

Steve Runge 70-74_144

Paul Goydos 72-72_144

Joey Sindelar 74-70_144

Steve Flesch 73-71_144

Scott Parel 71-73_144

Doug Barron 72-72_144

Dicky Pride 74-70_144

Markus Brier 71-73_144

Jesús Rivas 72-72_144

Kevin Kraft 70-75_145

Mark Strickland 71-74_145

Vijay Singh 75-70_145

Jerry Smith 69-76_145

David Shacklady 72-74_146

John Aber 74-72_146

John Riegger 74-72_146

Harry Rudolph 74-72_146

William Mitchell 70-76_146

Jean-Francois Remesy 77-69_146

Jeff Sluman 74-72_146

Glen Day 71-75_146

Jody Bellflower 73-74_147

Bobby Gage 73-74_147

Woody Austin 72-75_147

Rocco Mediate 71-76_147

Paul Broadhurst 72-75_147

Billy Mayfair 75-72_147

Michael McCoy 73-74_147

Barry Lane 78-69_147

The following players failed to make the cut

Jon Lindstrom 74-74_148

Phillip Price 75-73_148

Carlos Franco 71-77_148

José María Olazábal 77-71_148

Skip Kendall 73-75_148

Tom Pernice Jr. 75-73_148

Rich Beem 73-75_148

David McKenzie 75-73_148

Ricardo Gonzalez 72-77_149

Jeffrey Wilson 70-79_149

Chris Hunsucker 76-73_149

Ken Tanigawa 73-76_149

Corey Pavin 71-78_149

Brett Quigley 72-77_149

Matt Gogel 75-74_149

Brian Lovett 74-75_149

Bob Royak 73-76_149

Frank Esposito 76-73_149

Esteban Toledo 75-74_149

Tim Petrovic 72-77_149

Kenny Perry 71-78_149

James Kingston 77-72_149

Robert Funk 74-75_149

Tim Hogarth 75-75_150

Clark Dennis 75-75_150

Cameron Beckman 75-75_150

Chris DiMarco 73-77_150

Roger Newsom 78-72_150

Ray Franz, Jr. 73-77_150

Mauricio Molina 71-79_150

Massy Kuramoto 73-77_150

Joe Durant 72-78_150

Bobby Cochran 74-76_150

Ken Duke 74-77_151

Craig Vanhorn 79-72_151

Todd Bailey 76-75_151

Roger Chapman 73-78_151

Olin Browne 79-72_151

Sam Randolph 79-73_152

Brad Bryant 73-79_152

Buck Brittain 78-74_152

Sean Crowley 74-78_152

Dave Quinn 78-75_153

Scott Verplank 78-75_153

Eric Bogar 73-80_153

Steve Schneiter 75-78_153

Terry Walsh 79-74_153

Michael Ketcham 80-73_153

Joakim Haeggman 78-76_154

Steve Isley 78-76_154

Fred Funk 77-77_154

José Coceres 75-79_154

William Smith 76-78_154

Brad Klapprott 76-78_154

Doug Clapp 77-78_155

Eric Veilleux 76-79_155

Keith Decker 76-79_155

Tom Werkmeister 78-77_155

Chad Frank 77-78_155

Anthony Smith 76-79_155

Gene Fieger 78-77_155

Tim Cobb 76-80_156

Claud Cooper 76-81_157

John Bearrie 82-75_157

Brian Cairns 80-78_158

Sal Felice II 76-82_158

Yong K. Lee 80-79_159

Ken Crawford 88-71_159

Neal Hendee 82-77_159

Dean Channell 80-80_160

John Ogden 78-82_160

Lionel Kunka 79-81_160

Brent Murray 77-83_160

Eric Rustand 84-78_162

Ricky Bell 79-83_162

Travis Steed 78-84_162

Mike Laudien 81-82_163

Kelly Grunewald 81-82_163

Greg Davies 79-84_163

Chad Ibbotson 83-81_164

Drew Forrester 81-83_164

Chris Jorgensen 82-82_164

Greg Daggett 86-84_170

Wade Weems 81-90_171

Jim Patterson 78-93_171

Scott Lorenz 83-89_172

Stan Souza 89-87_176

