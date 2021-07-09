U.S. Senior Open Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Omaha Country Club
|Omaha, Neb
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 6,798; Par: 70
|(a)amateur
|Second Round
Jim Furyk 72-64_136
Stephen Ames 65-73_138
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-71_139
Ted Tryba 69-71_140
Tom Byrum 70-70_140
Billy Andrade 65-75_140
Shane Bertsch 70-70_140
Thongchai Jaidee 69-71_140
Fred Couples 69-71_140
Kent Jones 70-70_140
Greg Kraft 75-65_140
Jay Haas 69-71_140
Kevin Sutherland 72-68_140
Rod Pampling 69-72_141
Bob Estes 71-70_141
Jeff Maggert 71-70_141
Mike Weir 70-71_141
Alex Cejka 67-74_141
Peter Fowler 71-70_141
Mark O’Meara 70-71_141
Wes Short, Jr. 66-75_141
Gene Sauers 71-70_141
David Toms 70-71_141
Retief Goosen 72-69_141
Fran Quinn 68-73_141
Tom Lehman 70-72_142
Robin Byrd 71-71_142
Lee Janzen 69-73_142
Robert Karlsson 67-75_142
Darren Clarke 74-68_142
Jerry Kelly 71-72_143
Bernhard Langer 71-72_143
Ernie Els 73-70_143
Marcus Meloan 74-69_143
Todd White 71-72_143
Marco Dawson 72-71_143
Colin Montgomerie 69-74_143
Judd Gibb 72-71_143
Steve Runge 70-74_144
Paul Goydos 72-72_144
Joey Sindelar 74-70_144
Steve Flesch 73-71_144
Scott Parel 71-73_144
Doug Barron 72-72_144
Dicky Pride 74-70_144
Markus Brier 71-73_144
Jesús Rivas 72-72_144
Kevin Kraft 70-75_145
Mark Strickland 71-74_145
Vijay Singh 75-70_145
Jerry Smith 69-76_145
David Shacklady 72-74_146
John Aber 74-72_146
John Riegger 74-72_146
Harry Rudolph 74-72_146
William Mitchell 70-76_146
Jean-Francois Remesy 77-69_146
Jeff Sluman 74-72_146
Glen Day 71-75_146
Jody Bellflower 73-74_147
Bobby Gage 73-74_147
Woody Austin 72-75_147
Rocco Mediate 71-76_147
Paul Broadhurst 72-75_147
Billy Mayfair 75-72_147
Michael McCoy 73-74_147
Barry Lane 78-69_147
|The following players failed to make the cut
Jon Lindstrom 74-74_148
Phillip Price 75-73_148
Carlos Franco 71-77_148
José María Olazábal 77-71_148
Skip Kendall 73-75_148
Tom Pernice Jr. 75-73_148
Rich Beem 73-75_148
David McKenzie 75-73_148
Ricardo Gonzalez 72-77_149
Jeffrey Wilson 70-79_149
Chris Hunsucker 76-73_149
Ken Tanigawa 73-76_149
Corey Pavin 71-78_149
Brett Quigley 72-77_149
Matt Gogel 75-74_149
Brian Lovett 74-75_149
Bob Royak 73-76_149
Frank Esposito 76-73_149
Esteban Toledo 75-74_149
Tim Petrovic 72-77_149
Kenny Perry 71-78_149
James Kingston 77-72_149
Robert Funk 74-75_149
Tim Hogarth 75-75_150
Clark Dennis 75-75_150
Cameron Beckman 75-75_150
Chris DiMarco 73-77_150
Roger Newsom 78-72_150
Ray Franz, Jr. 73-77_150
Mauricio Molina 71-79_150
Massy Kuramoto 73-77_150
Joe Durant 72-78_150
Bobby Cochran 74-76_150
Ken Duke 74-77_151
Craig Vanhorn 79-72_151
Todd Bailey 76-75_151
Roger Chapman 73-78_151
Olin Browne 79-72_151
Sam Randolph 79-73_152
Brad Bryant 73-79_152
Buck Brittain 78-74_152
Sean Crowley 74-78_152
Dave Quinn 78-75_153
Scott Verplank 78-75_153
Eric Bogar 73-80_153
Steve Schneiter 75-78_153
Terry Walsh 79-74_153
Michael Ketcham 80-73_153
Joakim Haeggman 78-76_154
Steve Isley 78-76_154
Fred Funk 77-77_154
José Coceres 75-79_154
William Smith 76-78_154
Brad Klapprott 76-78_154
Doug Clapp 77-78_155
Eric Veilleux 76-79_155
Keith Decker 76-79_155
Tom Werkmeister 78-77_155
Chad Frank 77-78_155
Anthony Smith 76-79_155
Gene Fieger 78-77_155
Tim Cobb 76-80_156
Claud Cooper 76-81_157
John Bearrie 82-75_157
Brian Cairns 80-78_158
Sal Felice II 76-82_158
Yong K. Lee 80-79_159
Ken Crawford 88-71_159
Neal Hendee 82-77_159
Dean Channell 80-80_160
John Ogden 78-82_160
Lionel Kunka 79-81_160
Brent Murray 77-83_160
Eric Rustand 84-78_162
Ricky Bell 79-83_162
Travis Steed 78-84_162
Mike Laudien 81-82_163
Kelly Grunewald 81-82_163
Greg Davies 79-84_163
Chad Ibbotson 83-81_164
Drew Forrester 81-83_164
Chris Jorgensen 82-82_164
Greg Daggett 86-84_170
Wade Weems 81-90_171
Jim Patterson 78-93_171
Scott Lorenz 83-89_172
Stan Souza 89-87_176
