Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 1:07 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 42 31 .575
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 38 36 .514
Round Rock (Texas) 36 38 .486
Albuquerque (Colorado) 32 41 .438 10
El Paso (San Diego) 30 42 .417 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 46 28 .622
Tacoma (Seattle) 41 33 .554 5
Las Vegas (Oakland) 37 37 .500 9
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 35 39 .473 11
Sacramento (San Francisco) 31 43 .419 15

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings

Round Rock 3, Oklahoma City 1

Albuquerque 13, Salt Lake 11

Reno 6, Sacramento 5

Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 1

Friday’s Games

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 3

Albuquerque 10, Salt Lake 4

Sacramento 7, Reno 4

Tacoma 6, Las Vegas 3

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

