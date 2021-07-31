Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|42
|31
|.575
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|38
|36
|.514
|4½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|36
|38
|.486
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|32
|41
|.438
|10
|El Paso (San Diego)
|30
|42
|.417
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|41
|33
|.554
|5
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|37
|37
|.500
|9
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|35
|39
|.473
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|31
|43
|.419
|15
___
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings
Round Rock 3, Oklahoma City 1
Albuquerque 13, Salt Lake 11
Reno 6, Sacramento 5
Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 1
|Friday’s Games
El Paso 6, Sugar Land 3
Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 3
Albuquerque 10, Salt Lake 4
Sacramento 7, Reno 4
Tacoma 6, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday’s Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
