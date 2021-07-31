Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 42 31 .575 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 42 31 .575 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 38 36 .514 4½ Round Rock (Texas) 36 38 .486 6½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 32 41 .438 10 El Paso (San Diego) 30 42 .417 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 46 28 .622 — Tacoma (Seattle) 41 33 .554 5 Las Vegas (Oakland) 37 37 .500 9 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 35 39 .473 11 Sacramento (San Francisco) 31 43 .419 15

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings

Round Rock 3, Oklahoma City 1

Albuquerque 13, Salt Lake 11

Reno 6, Sacramento 5

Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 1

Friday’s Games

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 3

Albuquerque 10, Salt Lake 4

Sacramento 7, Reno 4

Tacoma 6, Las Vegas 3

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

