Coronavirus News: US cases rising again | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | Gov. Northam provides relief to Va. businesses | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 1:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 34 25 .576
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 32 28 .533
Round Rock (Texas) 28 32 .467
El Paso (San Diego) 25 33 .431
Albuquerque (Colorado) 24 35 .407 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 38 22 .633
Tacoma (Seattle) 31 27 .534 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 29 30 .492
Las Vegas (Oakland) 29 31 .483 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 26 33 .441 11½

___

Monday’s Games

El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 7, game one

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 0, game two

Tacoma 6, Sugarland 4

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 3

Reno 7, Las Vegas 5

Tuesday’s Games

Sugarland 3, Tacoma 1

Albuquerque 3, Round Rock 2

Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 4

Oklahoma City 3, El Paso 1

Reno 9, Las Vegas 7

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS ranked Workhorse vehicle last in value before it filed bid protest, Oshkosh tells court

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up