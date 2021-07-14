Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 34 25 .576 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 34 25 .576 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 32 28 .533 2½ Round Rock (Texas) 28 32 .467 6½ El Paso (San Diego) 25 33 .431 8½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 24 35 .407 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 38 22 .633 — Tacoma (Seattle) 31 27 .534 6 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 29 30 .492 8½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 29 31 .483 9 Sacramento (San Francisco) 26 33 .441 11½

___

Monday’s Games

El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 7, game one

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 0, game two

Tacoma 6, Sugarland 4

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 3

Reno 7, Las Vegas 5

Tuesday’s Games

Sugarland 3, Tacoma 1

Albuquerque 3, Round Rock 2

Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 4

Oklahoma City 3, El Paso 1

Reno 9, Las Vegas 7

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.