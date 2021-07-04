Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 28 22 .560 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 28 22 .560 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 27 24 .529 1½ Round Rock (Texas) 27 24 .529 1½ El Paso (San Diego) 23 27 .460 5 Albuquerque (Colorado) 17 34 .333 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 34 17 .667 — Tacoma (Seattle) 26 23 .531 7 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 24 26 .480 9½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 27 .460 10½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 23 28 .451 11

___

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2

Salt Lake 2, Oklahoma City 1

Albuquerque 6, El Paso 4

Reno 2, Tacoma 1

Sacramento 12, Las Vegas 3

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Round Rock 1

Salt Lake 12, Oklahoma City 2

El Paso 16, Albuquerque 0

Reno 8, Tacoma 3

Sacramento 14, Las Vegas 8

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Tacoma, 3:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

