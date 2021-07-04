Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|27
|24
|.529
|1½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|27
|24
|.529
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|23
|27
|.460
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|17
|34
|.333
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|26
|23
|.531
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|24
|26
|.480
|9½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|23
|27
|.460
|10½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|23
|28
|.451
|11
___
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2
Salt Lake 2, Oklahoma City 1
Albuquerque 6, El Paso 4
Reno 2, Tacoma 1
Sacramento 12, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land 3, Round Rock 1
Salt Lake 12, Oklahoma City 2
El Paso 16, Albuquerque 0
Reno 8, Tacoma 3
Sacramento 14, Las Vegas 8
|Sunday’s Games
Reno at Tacoma, 3:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
