Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 2:24 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 28 22 .560
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 27 24 .529
Round Rock (Texas) 27 24 .529
El Paso (San Diego) 23 27 .460 5
Albuquerque (Colorado) 17 34 .333 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 34 17 .667
Tacoma (Seattle) 26 23 .531 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 24 26 .480
Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 27 .460 10½
Las Vegas (Oakland) 23 28 .451 11

___

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2

Salt Lake 2, Oklahoma City 1

Albuquerque 6, El Paso 4

Reno 2, Tacoma 1

Sacramento 12, Las Vegas 3

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Round Rock 1

Salt Lake 12, Oklahoma City 2

El Paso 16, Albuquerque 0

Reno 8, Tacoma 3

Sacramento 14, Las Vegas 8

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Tacoma, 3:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

