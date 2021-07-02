CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Va. renters vulnerable to eviction as state of emergency ends | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 1:15 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 27 21 .562
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 27 22 .551 ½
Round Rock (Texas) 26 23 .531
El Paso (San Diego) 22 26 .458 5
Albuquerque (Colorado) 16 33 .327 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 32 17 .653
Tacoma (Seattle) 26 21 .553 5
Las Vegas (Oakland) 23 26 .469 9
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 22 26 .458
Sacramento (San Francisco) 21 27 .438 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4

Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 2

El Paso 2, Round Rock 1

Tacoma 5, Albuquerque 4

Reno 11, Sacramento 8

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 8

Albuquerque 6, El Paso 3

Reno 8, Tacoma 5

Sacramento 10, Las Vegas 2

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

