Toye, Quioto score top help Montreal beat NYCFC 2-1

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 9:48 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Romell Quioto and Mason Toye scored to help Montreal beat New York City FC 2-1 on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium.

Montreal (5-3-4) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games.

Quioto ran onto a through ball played by Djordje Mihailovic and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza, who came off his line, for an empty-net goal to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.

Keaton Parks scored his second goal in two games in the 29th minute for New York City, and Mason Toye tied it from the penalty spot in the 43rd.

NYCFC (5-4-2) went into the game with just one loss in 11 all-time matches against Montreal and had its nine-game unbeaten streak — dating to Aug. 1, 2015 — in the series snapped.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

