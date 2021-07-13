Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Ted Purdy out of PGA Tour event with positive COVID-19 test

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 6:05 PM

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ted Purdy withdrew from the Barbarsol Championship on Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, the third PGA Tour player in 12 days to get a positive test.

The Barbasol Championship is held opposite the British Open. Purdy, a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, started out as the sixth alternate when the field was posted on Friday.

He was replaced by Eric Axley.

Zach Johnson had a positive COVID-19 test after the John Deere Classic and had to withdraw from the British Open.

Hideki Matsuyama received a positive test after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Even though he is asymptomatic and completed his 10 days of isolation, Matsuyama kept testing positive and had to withdraw from the British Open.

