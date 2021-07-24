Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Tokyo Sunday, Jul. 25 4 of 33 events 26 of 55 total events Nation G S B Tot China…

At Tokyo

Sunday, Jul. 25

4 of 33 events

26 of 55 total events

Nation G S B Tot China 3 0 1 4 United States 1 1 1 3 South Korea 1 0 2 3 Italy 1 1 0 2 Japan 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Australia 0 1 1 2 Russia 0 1 1 2 Serbia 0 1 1 2 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Hungary 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Kosovo 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Belgium 0 1 0 1 Taiwan 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Netherlands 0 1 0 1 Romania 0 1 0 1 Spain 0 1 0 1 Estonia 0 0 1 1 France 0 0 1 1 Indonesia 0 0 1 1 Israel 0 0 1 1 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 Mexico 0 0 1 1 Mongolia 0 0 1 1 Slovenia 0 0 1 1 Switzerland 0 0 1 1 Ukraine 0 0 1 1

