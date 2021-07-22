Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Raveloson helps Galaxy rally, tie Real Salt Lake 2-2

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 12:26 AM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Rayan Raveloson scored for the third consecutive game to help the LA Galaxy to a 2-2 tie with Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Julian Araujo played a high ball to the center of the area and Raveloson, at the top of the 6-yard box, scored on a header to make it 2-2 in the 77th minute. The 24-year-old Raveloson, who signed with the Galaxy (8-5-1) on May 20, has three goals in four career MLS games.

Ddefender Aaron Herrera played a low cross to the center of the box and Albert Rusnák put away a first-timer to give Real Salt Lake (4-4-5) the lead in the ninth minute. Maikel Chang scored his first goal of the season — the second of his career — to make it 2-0 in the 25th.

Víctor Vázquez blasted a rising right-footer into the net to cut it to 2-1 in the 33rd minute.

RSL has conceded 16 goals — 12 in the second half — this season.

Anderson Julio’s header for Salt Lake late in stoppage time bounced off the crossbar.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, who is tied with Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz for most goals in MLS this season with 10, and Sebastian Lletget did not play for the Galaxy.

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

