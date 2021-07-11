PGA Tour John Deere Classic Scores

Sunday At TPC Deere Run Silvis, Ill. Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71 Purse: $6.2 Million Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in…

Sunday At TPC Deere Run Silvis, Ill. Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71 Purse: $6.2 Million Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Lucas Glover (500), $1,116,000 68-63-70-64_265

Ryan Moore (245), $551,800 65-66-68-68_267

Kevin Na (245), $551,800 67-66-66-68_267

Scott Brown (109), $248,000 69-67-63-69_268

Luke List (109), $248,000 66-63-71-68_268

Sebastián Muñoz (109), $248,000 63-67-67-71_268

Adam Schenk (109), $248,000 67-64-70-67_268

Hank Lebioda (80), $181,350 64-69-71-65_269

Seamus Power (80), $181,350 68-67-68-66_269

Brian Stuard (80), $181,350 69-67-66-67_269

Patton Kizzire (59), $124,664 69-67-69-65_270

Sean O’Hair (59), $124,664 69-68-65-68_270

Cameron Percy (59), $124,664 70-68-67-65_270

Harold Varner III (59), $124,664 67-67-70-66_270

Cameron Champ (59), $124,664 66-68-65-71_270

Russell Henley (59), $124,664 67-66-69-68_270

Jhonattan Vegas (59), $124,664 67-66-67-70_270

Jason Dufner (45), $82,150 68-65-68-70_271

Doug Ghim (45), $82,150 66-67-70-68_271

Brandon Hagy (45), $82,150 67-64-67-73_271

Maverick McNealy (45), $82,150 71-64-65-71_271

Chez Reavie (45), $82,150 64-67-69-71_271

Rafa Cabrera Bello (36), $55,490 70-66-66-70_272

Charles Howell III (36), $55,490 71-67-67-67_272

Adam Long (36), $55,490 70-65-64-73_272

Patrick Rodgers (36), $55,490 67-65-70-70_272

Kevin Tway (36), $55,490 66-69-73-64_272

Will Gordon (27), $41,540 68-68-68-69_273

Jim Herman (27), $41,540 68-66-71-68_273

Martin Laird (27), $41,540 68-68-69-68_273

Henrik Norlander (27), $41,540 67-69-69-68_273

Chase Seiffert (27), $41,540 68-63-71-71_273

Nick Taylor (27), $41,540 67-65-71-70_273

Daniel Berger (19), $30,956 69-68-67-70_274

Michael Gellerman (19), $30,956 66-71-69-68_274

Mito Pereira (19), $30,956 70-68-68-68_274

Rhein Gibson (19), $30,956 69-67-68-70_274

Chesson Hadley (19), $30,956 63-68-72-71_274

Zach Johnson (19), $30,956 68-68-67-71_274

Vaughn Taylor (19), $30,956 69-66-68-71_274

Scott Harrington (13), $22,630 68-67-68-72_275

Mark Hubbard (13), $22,630 68-68-71-68_275

Kyle Stanley (13), $22,630 68-68-71-68_275

Steve Stricker (13), $22,630 70-66-68-71_275

Michael Thompson (13), $22,630 68-68-72-67_275

Camilo Villegas (13), $22,630 64-71-67-73_275

Bo Hoag (10), $17,339 70-67-68-71_276

Sungjae Im (10), $17,339 68-67-69-72_276

Alex Smalley, $17,339 67-67-71-71_276

David Hearn (8), $15,264 70-65-69-73_277

John Huh (8), $15,264 68-70-69-70_277

Matthew NeSmith (8), $15,264 69-69-70-69_277

Wes Roach (8), $15,264 68-68-70-71_277

Nick Watney (8), $15,264 70-66-72-69_277

Cam Davis (6), $14,446 67-69-73-69_278

Tom Lewis (6), $14,446 69-68-70-71_278

Scott Stallings (6), $14,446 68-69-70-71_278

Peter Malnati (5), $14,012 72-66-72-69_279

Rob Oppenheim (5), $14,012 69-66-73-71_279

Sam Ryder (5), $14,012 67-70-72-70_279

D.J. Trahan (5), $14,012 68-68-72-71_279

John Senden (5), $13,640 74-63-72-71_280

Shawn Stefani (5), $13,640 74-64-71-71_280

Brian Gay (4), $13,268 69-68-72-72_281

Andrew Landry (4), $13,268 70-67-71-73_281

Willie Mack III, $13,268 70-66-72-73_281

J.J. Spaun (4), $13,268 67-71-69-74_281

Greg Chalmers (3), $12,958 69-65-75-73_282

Scott Piercy (3), $12,772 70-67-72-75_284

Aaron Wise (3), $12,772 72-64-74-74_284

Roger Sloan (3), $12,586 70-64-74-77_285

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $12,462 70-68-74-75_287

