Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

All Times ET
Group E
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Britain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
Group F
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
Group G
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Wednesday, July 21
Britain 2, Chile 0
Brazil 5, China 0
Sweden vs United States 4:30 a.m.
Japan vs Canada 6:30 a.m.
Zambia vs Netherlands 7 a.m.
Australia vs New Zealand 7:30 a.m.
Saturday, July 24
Chile vs Canada 3:30 a.m.
China vs Zambia 4 a.m.
Sweden vs Australia 4:30 a.m.
Japan vs Britain 6:30 a.m.
Netherlands vs Brazil 7 a.m.
New Zealand vs United States 7:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 27
New Zealand vs Sweden 4 a.m.
United States vs Australia 4 a.m.
Chile vs Japan 7 a.m.
Canada vs Britain 7 a.m.
Netherlands vs China 7:30 a.m.
Brazil vs Zambia 7:30 a.m.
Friday, July 30
Quarterfinal 4 a.m.
Quarterfinal 5 a.m.
Quarterfinal 6 a.m.
Quarterfinal 7 a.m.
Monday, August 2
Semifinal 4 a.m.
Semifinal 7 a.m.
Thursday, August 5
Bronze Medal 4 a.m.
Gold Medal 10 p.m.
Friday, August 6
Medal Ceremony 1 a.m.
