Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 12:35 AM

All Times ET

Group E

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Britain 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chile 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group F

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 1 1 0 0 5 0 2
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
China 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group G

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Wednesday, July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden vs United States 4:30 a.m.

Japan vs Canada 6:30 a.m.

Zambia vs Netherlands 7 a.m.

Australia vs New Zealand 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 24

Chile vs Canada 3:30 a.m.

China vs Zambia 4 a.m.

Sweden vs Australia 4:30 a.m.

Japan vs Britain 6:30 a.m.

Netherlands vs Brazil 7 a.m.

New Zealand vs United States 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

New Zealand vs Sweden 4 a.m.

United States vs Australia 4 a.m.

Chile vs Japan 7 a.m.

Canada vs Britain 7 a.m.

Netherlands vs China 7:30 a.m.

Brazil vs Zambia 7:30 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinal 4 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5 a.m.

Quarterfinal 6 a.m.

Quarterfinal 7 a.m.

Monday, August 2

Semifinal 4 a.m.

Semifinal 7 a.m.

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 4 a.m.

Gold Medal 10 p.m.

Friday, August 6

Medal Ceremony 1 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

