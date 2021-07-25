Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

All Times GMT Group E Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Britain 2 2 0 0 3 0…

All Times GMT

Group E

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Britain 2 2 0 0 3 0 4 Canada 2 1 1 0 3 2 3 Japan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Chile 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group F

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 2 1 1 0 8 3 3 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 13 6 3 China 2 0 1 1 4 9 1 Zambia 2 0 1 1 7 14 1

Group G

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Sweden 2 2 0 0 7 2 4 Australia 2 1 0 1 4 5 2 United States 2 1 0 1 6 4 2 New Zealand 2 0 0 2 2 8 0

Wednesday, July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Saturday, July 24

Canada 2, Chile 1

China 4, Zambia 4

Sweden 4, Australia 2

Britain 1, Japan 0

Netherlands 3, Brazil 3

United States 6, New Zealand 1

Tuesday, July 27

New Zealand vs Sweden 0800 GMT

United States vs Australia 0800 GMT

Chile vs Japan 1100 GMT

Canada vs Britain 1100 GMT

Netherlands vs China 1130 GMT

Brazil vs Zambia 1130 GMT

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinal 0800 GMT

Quarterfinal 0900 GMT

Quarterfinal 1000 GMT

Quarterfinal 1100 GMT

Monday, August 2

Semifinal 0800 GMT

Semifinal 1100 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 0800 GMT

Friday, August 6

Gold Medal 0200 GMT

Medal Ceremony 0500 GMT

