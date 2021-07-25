Olympic Triathlon Results

Monday Men’s Individual 1. Kristian Blummenfelt, Norway (18:04, 27; 56:19, 17; 29:34, 1), 1:45:04. 2. Alex Yee, Britain (18:09, 32;…

Monday

Men’s Individual

1. Kristian Blummenfelt, Norway (18:04, 27; 56:19, 17; 29:34, 1), 1:45:04.

2. Alex Yee, Britain (18:09, 32; 56:17, 14; 29:44, 2), 1:45:15.

3. Hayden Wilde, New Zealand (18:17, 37; 56:07, 8; 29:52, 3), 1:45:24.

4. Marten van Riel, Belgium (17:45, 6; 56:37, 32; 30:21, 4), 1:45:52.

5. Jonathan Brownlee, Britain (17:49, 8; 56:38, 33; 30:22, 5), 1:45:53.

6. Kevin McDowell, United States (18:29, 47; 55:56, 1; 30:24, 6), 1:45:54.

7. Bence Bicsak, Hungary (17:55, 15; 56:26, 22; 30:24, 6), 1:45:56.

8. Gustav Iden, Norway (18:24, 44; 55:59, 2; 30:29, 8), 1:46:00.

9. Max Studer, Switzerland (18:25, 45; 55:59, 2; 30:35, 9), 1:46:06.

10. Mario Mola, Spain (18:21, 40; 56:06, 7; 30:38, 10), 1:46:13.

11. Casper Stornes, Norway (17:58, 20; 56:21, 19; 30:50, 13), 1:46:19.

12. Fernando Alarza, Spain (18:20, 38; 56:09, 9; 30:42, 11), 1:46:22.

13. Vincent Luis, France (17:39, 1; 56:45, 36; 30:51, 14), 1:46:24.

14. Kenji Nener, Japan (17:51, 11; 56:31, 26; 30:53, 15), 1:46:24.

15. Tyler Mislawchuk, Canada (17:50, 9; 56:35, 31; 30:55, 16), 1:46:28.

16. Jacob Birtwhistle, Australia (18:14, 36; 56:11, 10; 31:01, 17), 1:46:32.

17. Dorian Coninx, France (18:04, 26; 56:18, 15; 31:15, 19), 1:46:48.

18. Tayler Reid, New Zealand (17:45, 5; 56:40, 34; 31:25, 20), 1:46:54.

19. Makoto Odakura, Japan (18:21, 39; 56:05, 5; 31:26, 21), 1:47:03.

20. Shachar Sagiv, Israel (18:12, 35; 56:14, 11; 31:37, 24), 1:47:10.

21. Leo Bergere, France (18:00, 22; 56:22, 20; 31:47, 26), 1:47:20.

22. Andrea Salvisberg, Switzerland (18:02, 24; 56:03, 4; 32:10, 31), 1:47:25.

23. Joao Silva, Portugal (17:55, 14; 56:30, 25; 31:53, 27), 1:47:30.

24. Matthew Hauser, Australia (18:07, 29; 56:18, 15; 31:59, 28), 1:47:35.

25. Javier Gomez Noya, Spain (18:22, 41; 56:05, 5; 32:08, 30), 1:47:46.

26. Aaron Royle, Australia (18:09, 34; 56:14, 11; 32:21, 32), 1:47:57.

27. Joao Pereira, Portugal (17:56, 18; 56:31, 26; 32:27, 33), 1:48:03.

28. Manoel Messias, Brazil (18:37, 49; 57:40, 39; 30:43, 12), 1:48:11.

29. Tamas Toth, Hungary (18:07, 30; 56:20, 18; 32:39, 34), 1:48:19.

30. Diego Moya, Chile (17:50, 10; 56:34, 30; 32:48, 35), 1:48:29.

31. Crisanto Grajales, Mexico (18:23, 42; 57:52, 44; 31:06, 18), 1:48:36.

32. Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia (17:40, 2; 56:49, 37; 33:08, 36), 1:48:46.

33. Coggins Oscar, Hong Kong (17:54, 12; 56:29, 23; 33:23, 38), 1:48:55.

34. Lukas Hollaus, Austria (18:38, 50; 57:38, 38; 31:34, 22), 1:48:59.

35. Ran Sagiv, Israel (18:24, 43; 57:50, 42; 31:35, 23), 1:49:04.

36. Felix Duchampt, Romania (18:39, 51; 57:42, 41; 31:38, 25), 1:49:06.

37. Gianluca Pozzatti, Italy (18:00, 23; 56:24, 21; 33:31, 39), 1:49:14.

38. Jonas Schomburg, Germany (17:42, 3; 58:38, 49; 32:02, 29), 1:49:34.

39. Delian Stateff, Italy (17:54, 13; 56:31, 26; 34:24, 41), 1:50:00.

40. Justus Nieschlag, Germany (18:09, 33; 56:14, 11; 34:32, 42), 1:50:10.

41. Rostislav Pevtsov, Azerbaijan (18:27, 46; 57:50, 42; 33:17, 37), 1:50:46.

42. Morgan Pearson, United States (18:02, 25; 58:17, 47; 34:32, 42), 1:52:05.

43. Igor Polyanskiy, Russia (17:47, 7; 58:30, 48; 34:34, 44), 1:52:07.

44. Stefan Zachaus, Luxembourg (17:56, 19; 56:29, 23; 36:45, 47), 1:52:21.

45. Mehdi Essadiq, Morocco (17:58, 21; 58:13, 46; 35:46, 45), 1:53:25.

46. Irving Perez, Mexico (18:06, 28; 1:01:14, 50; 33:34, 40), 1:54:02.

47. Mohamad Maso, Syria (18:07, 31; 58:10, 45; 36:33, 46), 1:54:12.

48. Russell White, Ireland (18:35, 48; 57:40, 39; 37:05, 48), 1:54:40.

49. Matthew Sharpe, Canada (17:56, 17; 56:31, 26; 41:50, 49), 1:57:32.

50. Alois Knabl, Austria, DNF.

50. Henri Schoeman, South Africa, DNF.

