Olympic Softball Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L Pct Japan 3 0 1.000 United States 3 0 1.000 Canada 2…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pct Japan 3 0 1.000 United States 3 0 1.000 Canada 2 1 .667 Australia 1 2 .333 Italy 0 3 .000 Mexico 0 3 .000

Wednesday, July 21

Japan 8, Australia 1 (5 Innings)

United States 2, Italy 0

Canada 4, Mexico 0

Thursday, July 22

United States 1, Canada 0

Japan 3, Mexico 2 (8 Innings)

Australia 1, Italy 0

Saturday, July 24

Canada 7, Australia 1

United States 2, Mexico 0

Japan 5, Italy 0

Sunday, July 25

Australia vs United States 0100 GMT

Canada vs Japan 0530 GMT

Italy vs Mexico 1100 GMT

Monday, July 26

Japan vs United States 0100 GMT

Canada vs Italy 0530 GMT

Mexico vs Australia 1100 GMT

Tuesday, July 27

Bronze Medal 0400 GMT

Gold Medal 1100 GMT

Medal Ceremony 1300 GMT

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.