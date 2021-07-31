Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|ROC
|3
|0
|6
|Norway
|2
|1
|5
|Spain
|1
|2
|4
|Australia
|0
|3
|3
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Latvia
|2
|1
|5
|ROC
|2
|1
|5
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|4
|Mexico
|1
|2
|4
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Qatar
|3
|0
|6
|United States
|2
|1
|5
|Switzerland
|1
|2
|4
|Italy
|0
|3
|3
Group D
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|2
|1
|5
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|5
|United States
|2
|1
|5
|Argentina
|0
|3
|3
Group E
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|3
|0
|6
|Poland
|2
|1
|5
|Chile
|1
|2
|4
|Morocco
|0
|3
|3
Group F
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Italy
|3
|0
|6
|Germany
|2
|1
|5
|Poland
|1
|2
|4
|Japan
|0
|3
|3
Saturday, July 24
Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)
ROC 2, Spain 0 (21-19, 22-20)
Netherlands 2, United States 0 (21-17, 21-18)
Norway 2, Australia 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-13)
Sunday, July 25
Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)
Brazil 2, Chile 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-12)
Poland 2, Morocco 0 (21-17, 21-11)
Qatar 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-16)
Italy 2, Germany 1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-13)
United States 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-19)
Monday, July 26
ROC 2, Mexico 1 (24-26, 21-15, 18-16)
ROC 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-16)
Latvia 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
Norway 2, Spain 0 (21-17, 24-22)
Tuesday, July 27
Italy 2, Japan 0 (21-19, 21-16)
United States 2, Brazil 1 (24-22, 19-21, 15-13)
Brazil 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-16)
Poland 2, Chile 0 (21-17, 21-18)
Germany 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-16)
Netherlands 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-14)
Wednesday, July 28
United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)
Spain 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)
Qatar 2, Italy 0 (24-22, 21-13)
ROC 2, Norway 0 (21-19, 21-19)
Thursday, July 29
United States 2, Argentina 1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-6)
Czech Republic 2, Mexico 1 (17-21, 21-16, 16-14)
Latvia 2, ROC 1 (21-13, 19-21, 11-15)
Brazil 2, Netherlands 0 (21-14, 24-22)
Friday, July 30
Switzerland 2, Italy 1 (21-14, 24-26, 15-13)
Chile 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-12)
Italy 2, Poland 1 (21-19, 17-21, 15-10)
Brazil 2, Poland 1 (19-21, 21-14, 17-15)
Qatar 2, United States 0 (21-18, 21-17)
Saturday, July 31
Germany 2, Japan 0 (21-16, 21-11)
Mexico 2, Latvia 0 (21-18, 21-16)
ROC 2, Czech Republic 1 (19-21, 21-13, 15-8)
Spain 2, Poland 1 (31-29, 19-21, 15-7)
Chile 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-18)
Sunday, August 1
Qatar vs United States 0400 GMT
Norway vs Netherlands 1300 GMT
Monday, August 2
Brazil vs Latvia 0400 GMT
ROC vs Chile 0500 GMT
Poland vs Italy 0800 GMT
Spain vs ROC 0900 GMT
Mexico vs Brazil 1200 GMT
United States vs Germany 1300 GMT
Wednesday, August 4
Quarterfinal 0000 GMT
Quarterfinal 0100 GMT
Quarterfinal 1200 GMT
Quarterfinal 1300 GMT
Saturday, August 7
Bronze Medal 0100 GMT
Gold Medal 0230 GMT
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.