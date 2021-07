Olympic Judo Results

Monday Men 73 kg Elimination Round of 64 Somon Makhmadbekov, Tajikistan, def. Ahmad Alikaj, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, 1:37.…

Monday

Men

73 kg

Elimination Round of 64

Somon Makhmadbekov, Tajikistan, def. Ahmad Alikaj, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, 1:37.

Akil Gjakova, Kosovo, def. Ahmed Ayash, Yemen, Ippon, Yoko-gake, 0:16.

Guillaume Chaine, France, def. Eduardo Barbosa, Brazil, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 5:02.

Fethi Nourine, Algeria, vs. Mohamed Abdalrasool, Sudan, 0:00.

Women

57 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Ivelina Ilieva, Bulgaria, def. Ghofran Khelifi, Tunisia, Ippon, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 3:50.

Telma Monteiro, Portugal, def. Zouleiha Abzetta Dabonne, Ivory Coast, Ippon, 1:37.

Julia Kowalczyk, Poland, def. Hedvig Karakas, Hungary, Waza-Ari, Hikikomi-gaeshi, 4:00.

Kim Jisu, South Korea, def. Miryam Roper, Panama, Ippon, 4:00.

Eteri Liparteliani, Georgia, def. Diassonema Mucungui, Angola, Ippon, O-uchi-gari, 1:04.

Lu Tongjuan, China, def. Daria Mezhetskaia, Russia, Ippon, 6:40.

Marica Perisic, Serbia, def. Sanda Aldass, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, 1:51.

Sanne Verhagen, Netherlands, def. Sabrina Filzmoser, Austria, Ippon, Ko-soto-gake, 5:35.

Kaja Kajzer, Slovenia, def. Sumiya Dorjsuren, Mongolia, Waza-Ari, O-soto-otoshi, 4:00.

